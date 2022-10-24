UAMS College of Medicine names Spollen regional associate dean at northwest campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- John Spollen will be the next regional associate dean for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' College of Medicine, according to a news release.

Spollen, a professor and vice chairman for education in the medical school's department of psychiatry, will succeed Linda Worley, professor of psychiatry, in the role Jan. 1. He joined the UAMS faculty in 1999.

Worley will become chief wellness officer at the college. She had been regional associate dean since 2018.

The College of Medicine in Fayetteville has 62 students. It recently began an accelerated three-year medical program.

Spollen has received multiple awards for his work with students over the years, according to the release.

"I'm excited for this leadership opportunity," he said. "It has been my dream since residency to have a career in medical student education. I was in charge of developing the initial curriculum for the campus in 2008, and it has been amazing to see the growth of the program over the years."

Susan Smyth, UAMS executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, said Spollen was a "tremendous asset" while serving as interim chairman of the psychiatry department from June 2021 to February.

Amy Wenger, vice chancellor of the UAMS Northwest Regional campus, said she has worked with Spollen at the UAMS Psychiatry Research Institute.

"Dr. Spollen's expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we work to educate more medical students in the Northwest Arkansas region," she said.

The UAMS Northwest Arkansas regional campus has 288 medical, pharmacy, nursing and health professions students, 1,000 faculty members and nine clinics.