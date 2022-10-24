Ward hopefuls face off in NLR

Two incumbents for a pair of seats on the North Little Rock City Council face challengers who worked in former Gov. Mike Beebe's administration.

The incumbents seeking reelection are Linda Robinson in Ward 2 and Jane Ginn in Ward 4. Nicole Hart is campaigning for the first time for position 2 in Ward 2, and Vince Insalaco III is the challenger for position 2 in Ward 4. Ward 2 includes the city's downtown and east areas. Ward 4 is part of the city's north end. City Council members serve four-year terms and make $11,000 per year.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today.

Hart is 43 years old and the current vice chair for the Democratic Party of Arkansas, chair on the board of directors for Rock Region Metro and a full-time mom of two. If elected, Hart says she will be the first Black female combat veteran to serve the city.

"Our city needs change," she said. "North Little Rock has been an insulated system for a long time. Post pandemic, I think a lot of people have looked at an opportunity for growth, development, but I think it takes innovation."

Hart said she noticed that Ward 2, one of the largest and most historic in the city -- it includes the Argenta area -- was in need of revitalization. She wants her children to feel good about where they come from and understand why it's important to be involved in their community.

"Advocacy in politics has been in my heart since I was a little girl, and politics from the public service perspective," she said. "But I think it's the mom part of me that probably pushes me to run more than the advocate or the public servant."

As Beebe's former military and veterans liaison, Hart established the nonprofit, ARVets Inc. As CEO, she was able to distribute $6 million in resources to veterans and their families. Hart also represented the governor's office on the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to consistently evaluate homeland security within Arkansas.

Hart was also a member of the Arkansas Yellow Ribbon Task Force, which conducted an in-depth analysis of the needs of Arkansas veterans and how efficiently those needs were being met.

Now, Hart works part time on contracts for mental health and suicide prevention within the Veterans Association. She recently recovered from a traumatic brain injury and spent time in treatment at the association herself.

"I'm a fighter, and I'm a mom, I'm a combat vet," she said. "A lot of times when you have PTSD or you have traumatic brain injury, a lot of people think you got to go hide in the corner somewhere, but showing people that you can still be active and be productive and do things that are helpful to the community, I want to be able to be that example when they say, 'she can do it and I can do it.'"

Hart said she wants to meet people where they are. She has taken note of how Ward 2 residents are affected by infrastructure issues like low water drainage and high street traffic. Quality of life is a priority in her campaign as she hears residents' concerns about living in a food desert and needing more public safety.

"There's a tapestry that North Little Rock politics has created and it's not about changing that tapestry, but you do have to create a new thread," she said. "That's the future. And it's a combination of what we bring from the past but also innovative and fresh look at how do we go forward and take all the things that are happening now."

Through canvassing and attending community events, Hart said residents in Ward 2 haven't felt heard or represented by an advocate on the city council.

"If we don't continue to work towards creating a city structure of government that is for the people and by the people, we will perish," she said.

ROBINSON

Robinson is 68 years old and has served the North Little Rock city council in Ward 2 for nearly 20 years. She is the longest serving Black woman in the council's history. Robinson is a retired program manager for the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services and she spent 20 years as a speech therapist for the Arkansas Division of Developmental Disabilities.

She said she is motivated to stay in her position because she wants to continue to see a difference in people's lives.

"I have the experience, dedication and I really love my Ward," she said. "Our jobs are to serve the people, to preserve and protect neighborhoods, and that has been something that I have tried to do."

In her candidacy, Robinson has successfully brought a new fire station to U.S. 165, established a new Baptist Health clinic in Rose City, restored voting sites in Argenta, Rose City and Glenview, installed Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and sidewalks in Cypress Crossing, and repaired multiple roads and streetscapes throughout her Ward.

Last year, Robinson helped establish the North Little Rock CARES Youth Coalition in an effort to reduce violence in the city's youth population. Its online directory has more than 250 links to provide information for teens and families to improve their lives. In April the coalition held its first-ever youth career fair.

"I have developed a relationship with a lot of the people and they know that when they come to me with an issue or a problem, I'll take care of it or I'll do my best to take care of it," she said. "This has more or less been a ministry for me because I say that I am a servant of the people, and that is exactly what I am. I take the experience that I have and I use it to benefit the people."

Robinson has been able to fill a need within every neighborhood of her ward. After the passing of the half cent sales tax, she is now looking forward to seeing local community centers renovated as more events are organized.

"More people are beginning to use those community centers and they have been trying to do the things that the community wants," she said. "Add an exercise room, activities for the kids and having sports and things like that. We have to spend money on what we told the people we were going to spend it on."

Prior to her time on the City Council, Robinson worked with former council member Dee Bennett, who later became a state representative.

"She was passionate about these things," she said. "And I grabbed hold of that mantle and have just as much zeal and compassion for the people."

Robinson said it doesn't matter to her whether she receives credit for her work because she knows she did what needed to be done.

"There's no one thing that I can say most proud of because anytime I can do something and see change, and see it make a difference in the lives of people, to me, that's an accomplishment," she said.

GINN

Ginn is 73 years old and has served on the North Little Rock City Council for the past four years.

She is a retired purchasing agent and accounting manager for Wilson & Associates, PLLC. Ginn is a part of the Chapter of American Business Women's Association and was voted woman of the year in 2013. She was a volunteer for 20 years in the Judicial System and the Pulaski County jail.

In her candidacy, Ginn has contributed to the development of the city's Justice Center, restoration of three fire stations, installation of a waterfall at the Old Mill, repairs of Mission Road's overlay and an all-inclusive playground at Laman Library.

"I'm real proud of the fact that we got new businesses with jobs coming in," she said. "The fire stations, so many of them were restored, repaired, we got a brand new one in Levy, then two more on McCain and Osage. We passed, just recently, that half cent sales tax to continue and because of that, we're getting a brand new central fire station."

Ginn said the half cent sales tax will also provide more financing for sidewalks in North Little Rock. The city's engineer recently reported to Ginn that a record number of potholes have been repaired. The backlog of pothole repair requests has all but diminished, she said.

"We are steadily getting better and better and I don't want to go backwards," Ginn said. "I like being able to answer the phone call and say, I'm gonna get on it, and people respond well."

Mandatory house numbers painted on the curbs in neighborhoods, better water drainage and new sanitation trucks are just a few of Ginn's current goals.

"I need to find out what the people want because it's not so much what I want, it's what does the majority of the people want?" she said. "Unless it's immoral or illegal, I'll be voting for what the majority wants."

By 2023, she will have assisted in providing 3,500 jobs through the Amazon fulfillment center, Ben E. Keith, Lowe's and Dollar General distribution centers. This is a monumental accomplishment for the city made possible by herself and other council members, Ginn said.

"I'm a hard worker and I want to vote for what the majority wants," she said. "I don't take kickbacks, there's no tit for tat. No, I scratch your back, you scratch mine. And I must be doing a good job because we're steadily getting better and better. When things are rolling at a momentum, that's good, you don't want to go back on it."

Ginn is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the North Little Rock Fire Department union.

"I think people who know me, know that I'm honest and will work hard," she said. "I know what it takes. I'm not backing down from it. If people elect you then they expect you to do something and I want to continue to do so."

INSALACO

Vince Insalaco III is 42 years old and is a lifelong North Little Rock resident. Previously, he worked in state government in the Beebe administration in the Department of Finance and Administration, the Department of Human Services and the Treasurer's Office.

Now, he trains over 30,000 state employees in DHS with new technology and processes as their systems are updated.

He said he is interested "just making people comfortable with whatever they're doing, working, volunteering, anything -- that's what I want to do," Insalaco said.

The focus of his City Council campaign is "the quality of life begins with feeling safe in your neighborhood." Insalaco said he wants to make sure first responders have proper equipment, training and recruiting processes. He regularly attends police and fire department meetings to develop relationships with the personnel.

"I've lived in this ward my entire life and developing those relationships with the neighborhood associations, with the police, with the fire ... I'm proud of the relationships I've been able to build and knowing that they can always call me."

His parents' passion and dedication to their non-profits like the Argenta Community Theater and Butterfly Community Ministries was contagious for Insalaco and inspired him to campaign.

"My father put me on a corner when I was eight years old, holding up a sign for somebody, and just to be involved, to see how much giving back, and my mom always said 'make every place better than you found it,' and that's why I wanted to do it," he said.

Insalaco's three daughters and wife have joined him in knocking on 2,500 doors to reach residents who need more knowledge about their City Council and who represents them. In meeting the people of the tard, Insalaco has taken note of their major needs.

"It could be as simple as their trash is not getting picked up, their leaves are not getting taken care of, there's water over for overflowing, the city doesn't have enough drainage," he said. "It's just handling every issue and sometimes you can't do anything. My promise throughout this entire campaign is to not make promises but to be there for you, make sure your issue is properly addressed. You will always get a call back, you will always get an email returned."

Insalaco said he plans to stay involved in his community past the election no matter the outcome by continuing to attend neighborhood association meetings, crime watch and emergency responder meetings.

"I've been blessed to be around public service people who have done a lot for our city or state," he said. "To learn from all of them, take all the knowledge I've gotten from my parents, our mayors, our former council members, judges, state reps, state senators, whether I was monitoring or being involved in the state legislature with the governor's office, or the treasurer's office, just taking all of that experience that I've been blessed to have and give back."