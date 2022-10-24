Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Oct. 13

David Charles Beam, 62, and Alexa Christine Estes, 34, both of Fayetteville

Paul Irvin Doner, 25, and Danielle Jessica Williams, 22, both of Webb City, Mo.

Legend Cole Doyle, 22, and Lacie Michelle Kirby, 22, both of Kansas, Okla.

Jack Stephen Gooderl, 25, and Erin Christine Gorman, 26, both of New York City

Parker Andrew Lorenzini, 30, and Brianne Nicole Ekdom, 30, both of Farmington

Joseph Raphael O'Connell, 64, and Angela Coy Cothren, 55, both of Fayetteville

James Edward Sutherland, 32, and Janellen Rachelle Dickinson, 30, both of Lincoln

Grant Alexander Thomas, 25, Fort Smith, and Erin Elizabeth Farrah, 25, Fayetteville

David Wayne Turnbull, 53, and Amanda April Dillingham, 39, both of Springdale

Oct. 14

Jason Thomas Bailey, 36, and Susanna Marie Holt, 33, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Gorden Bridges, 37, and Martha May Keller, 36, both of Farmington

Joseph Dillon Certain, 29, and Alaina Nichole Sorrell, 27, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Sawyer Engel, 27, Springdale, and Christy Ann Deshong, 26, Fayetteville

Joshua Ellis Harper, 29, and Lauren Elizabeth Brewer, 28, both of Fayetteville

Bradley Ray Hartin, 28, and Kaitlin Anne Davis, 29, both of West Fork

James William Jackson, 27, and McKenzie Lee Emory, 25, both of Fayetteville

Alvaro Juarez Alvarado, 50, and Lucia Adriana Castruita, 49, both of Fayetteville

William Leslie McCarley, 27, and Mirela Danielle Tornatore, 24, both of Little Rock

Amin Nasehi, 34, and Brittany Ann Swiderski, 32, both of Fayetteville

Trystan Lee Oakley, 25, and Samantha Rita Findley, 25, both of Springdale

William James Osburne, 47, Lincoln, and Tammy Michele Hackelton, 50, Prairie Grove

Bryce Cameron Owsley, 35, and Hannah Nicole Persing, 29, both of Springdale

Matthew Jimmie Prunty III, 53, and Vikkie Sue Greenway, 51, both of Fayetteville

Jiromi Rantak, 42, and Dalina Kejlat, 44, both of Springdale

Jonathan Wade Ree, 29, Ozark, and Allyson Nicole Gassaway, 24, Mountainburg

Sebastian Evon Siliezar, 21, and Jasmine Mendez-Calderon, 20, both of Springdale

Rodger Wayne Stewart Jr., 31, and Elizabeth Katherine Hein, 29, both of Springdale

Ranson Daniel West Todd, 25, and Jaimie Lynne Witt, 38, both of Fayetteville

Cassaundra Carol Travaille, 30, and Hollie Renae Bedonia Smith, 30, both of Springdale

Jesus Trujillo, 19, and Adamari Ontiveros-Estrada, 18, both of Springdale

William Loren Wheeler, 23, Springdale, and Alicia Danielle Hill, 25, Fayetteville

Drake Hunter Wayne Wymer, 25, and Haley Michelle Hydorn, 24, both of Springdale

Oct. 17

Nicholas Wayne Ambrose, 24, and Kayla Rose Mason, 23, both of Elkins

Lee Binejal, 34, and Lillybeth Padilla, 33, both of Springdale

Michael Ken Cross, 73, Fort Smith, and Judy Faye Bowling, 74, Roland, Okla.

Gabriel Jon Fletcher, 23, and Dallon Dorman Delozier, 26, both of Springdale

John Zachary Gray, 26, and Stormi Unique Keller, 25, both of Farmington

Harley Mae Juedemann, 29, and Katarina Rose Alexander, 24, both of Winslow

Hunter Dean McNeel, 23, and Megan Brooke Morrison, 26, both of Fayetteville

Abel Silva, 26, and Carmen Margarita Leon Chagoya, 24, both of Springdale

Tristan Alexander Snoxhill, 19, and Reese Bailey Harp, 19, both of Winslow

Devin Lynn Sutterfield, 25, and Nicole Frances Johnson, 28, both of Springdale

Riketa Walter, 35, and Maddison Sylvania, 34, both of Springdale

Oct. 18

John Scott Bell, 26, and Katie Beth Dooley, 29, both of Rogers

Francisco Ivan Flores Ramirez, 28, and Angeles Brooklyn Ibarra, 20, both of Rogers

Aaron James Garst, 24, and Micah Elizabeth Kanak, 24, both of Tontitown

Joshua Wayde Gronvold, 27, and Maressa Marie Gibson, 26, both of Nixa, Mo.

Whitney Alexis King, 27, and Brianna Alicia Denny, 25, both of Huntsville

Mark Cole Martin, 23, West Fork, and Brittny Lynn Welkly, 21, Fayetteville

Anthony Joseph Wesley Milone, 29, and Ann Marie Pile, 25, both of Fayetteville

Sean Patrick Neely, 27, and Madison Joanne Harmon, 24, both of Springdale

Nicholas James Russo, 20, Tontitown, and Jada Abigail Murphy, 18, Arvada, Colo.

Megan Louise Wolfenbarger, 39, and Tashina Marie Mailes, 35, both of West Fork

Lovantae Kane Youngblood, 25, and Lindsay Anne Jarvis, 30, both of Farmington

Oct. 19

Dwayne Dean Christian, 48, and Ginny Lynn Jones, 50, both of Springdale

Mark Andrew Digby, 23, and Ghada Ayachi, 23, both of Fayetteville

FriendJoe Theoflous Emos, 45, and Daisey Rasch, 37, both of North Salt Lake, Utah

Jmichael Wayne Kennamer, 35, and Lacey Joelle Grisham, 28, both of Elkins

Elijah Robert McCloskey, 22, and Zaydra Bree-Sean Backwater, 20, both of Prairie Grove

Kiekjor K. Pound, 42, and Valene Jodi Jelke, 39, both of Sacramento, Calif.

Dustin James Richardson, 42, and Angela Nicole George, 40, both of Joplin, Mo.

Garrett Steven Thrift, 29, and Lindsey Meredith Harrison, 26, both of Springdale

Nicholas Blake Travis, 41, and Huong Thi Nguyen, 36, both of Farmington

Paron Deshawn Tye, 24, and Kenosha Keyonna Kalehua Thomas, 23, both of Fayetteville

William Peter Vassilogambros Jr., 34, and Jessica Marie Hefley Seitz, 34, both of Fayetteville

Marlon David Zecena Lemus, 37, and Nuria Yaneyt Moran, 42, both of Springdale