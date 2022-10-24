Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Oct. 13
David Charles Beam, 62, and Alexa Christine Estes, 34, both of Fayetteville
Paul Irvin Doner, 25, and Danielle Jessica Williams, 22, both of Webb City, Mo.
Legend Cole Doyle, 22, and Lacie Michelle Kirby, 22, both of Kansas, Okla.
Jack Stephen Gooderl, 25, and Erin Christine Gorman, 26, both of New York City
Parker Andrew Lorenzini, 30, and Brianne Nicole Ekdom, 30, both of Farmington
Joseph Raphael O'Connell, 64, and Angela Coy Cothren, 55, both of Fayetteville
James Edward Sutherland, 32, and Janellen Rachelle Dickinson, 30, both of Lincoln
Grant Alexander Thomas, 25, Fort Smith, and Erin Elizabeth Farrah, 25, Fayetteville
David Wayne Turnbull, 53, and Amanda April Dillingham, 39, both of Springdale
Oct. 14
Jason Thomas Bailey, 36, and Susanna Marie Holt, 33, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Gorden Bridges, 37, and Martha May Keller, 36, both of Farmington
Joseph Dillon Certain, 29, and Alaina Nichole Sorrell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Sawyer Engel, 27, Springdale, and Christy Ann Deshong, 26, Fayetteville
Joshua Ellis Harper, 29, and Lauren Elizabeth Brewer, 28, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Ray Hartin, 28, and Kaitlin Anne Davis, 29, both of West Fork
James William Jackson, 27, and McKenzie Lee Emory, 25, both of Fayetteville
Alvaro Juarez Alvarado, 50, and Lucia Adriana Castruita, 49, both of Fayetteville
William Leslie McCarley, 27, and Mirela Danielle Tornatore, 24, both of Little Rock
Amin Nasehi, 34, and Brittany Ann Swiderski, 32, both of Fayetteville
Trystan Lee Oakley, 25, and Samantha Rita Findley, 25, both of Springdale
William James Osburne, 47, Lincoln, and Tammy Michele Hackelton, 50, Prairie Grove
Bryce Cameron Owsley, 35, and Hannah Nicole Persing, 29, both of Springdale
Matthew Jimmie Prunty III, 53, and Vikkie Sue Greenway, 51, both of Fayetteville
Jiromi Rantak, 42, and Dalina Kejlat, 44, both of Springdale
Jonathan Wade Ree, 29, Ozark, and Allyson Nicole Gassaway, 24, Mountainburg
Sebastian Evon Siliezar, 21, and Jasmine Mendez-Calderon, 20, both of Springdale
Rodger Wayne Stewart Jr., 31, and Elizabeth Katherine Hein, 29, both of Springdale
Ranson Daniel West Todd, 25, and Jaimie Lynne Witt, 38, both of Fayetteville
Cassaundra Carol Travaille, 30, and Hollie Renae Bedonia Smith, 30, both of Springdale
Jesus Trujillo, 19, and Adamari Ontiveros-Estrada, 18, both of Springdale
William Loren Wheeler, 23, Springdale, and Alicia Danielle Hill, 25, Fayetteville
Drake Hunter Wayne Wymer, 25, and Haley Michelle Hydorn, 24, both of Springdale
Oct. 17
Nicholas Wayne Ambrose, 24, and Kayla Rose Mason, 23, both of Elkins
Lee Binejal, 34, and Lillybeth Padilla, 33, both of Springdale
Michael Ken Cross, 73, Fort Smith, and Judy Faye Bowling, 74, Roland, Okla.
Gabriel Jon Fletcher, 23, and Dallon Dorman Delozier, 26, both of Springdale
John Zachary Gray, 26, and Stormi Unique Keller, 25, both of Farmington
Harley Mae Juedemann, 29, and Katarina Rose Alexander, 24, both of Winslow
Hunter Dean McNeel, 23, and Megan Brooke Morrison, 26, both of Fayetteville
Abel Silva, 26, and Carmen Margarita Leon Chagoya, 24, both of Springdale
Tristan Alexander Snoxhill, 19, and Reese Bailey Harp, 19, both of Winslow
Devin Lynn Sutterfield, 25, and Nicole Frances Johnson, 28, both of Springdale
Riketa Walter, 35, and Maddison Sylvania, 34, both of Springdale
Oct. 18
John Scott Bell, 26, and Katie Beth Dooley, 29, both of Rogers
Francisco Ivan Flores Ramirez, 28, and Angeles Brooklyn Ibarra, 20, both of Rogers
Aaron James Garst, 24, and Micah Elizabeth Kanak, 24, both of Tontitown
Joshua Wayde Gronvold, 27, and Maressa Marie Gibson, 26, both of Nixa, Mo.
Whitney Alexis King, 27, and Brianna Alicia Denny, 25, both of Huntsville
Mark Cole Martin, 23, West Fork, and Brittny Lynn Welkly, 21, Fayetteville
Anthony Joseph Wesley Milone, 29, and Ann Marie Pile, 25, both of Fayetteville
Sean Patrick Neely, 27, and Madison Joanne Harmon, 24, both of Springdale
Nicholas James Russo, 20, Tontitown, and Jada Abigail Murphy, 18, Arvada, Colo.
Megan Louise Wolfenbarger, 39, and Tashina Marie Mailes, 35, both of West Fork
Lovantae Kane Youngblood, 25, and Lindsay Anne Jarvis, 30, both of Farmington
Oct. 19
Dwayne Dean Christian, 48, and Ginny Lynn Jones, 50, both of Springdale
Mark Andrew Digby, 23, and Ghada Ayachi, 23, both of Fayetteville
FriendJoe Theoflous Emos, 45, and Daisey Rasch, 37, both of North Salt Lake, Utah
Jmichael Wayne Kennamer, 35, and Lacey Joelle Grisham, 28, both of Elkins
Elijah Robert McCloskey, 22, and Zaydra Bree-Sean Backwater, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Kiekjor K. Pound, 42, and Valene Jodi Jelke, 39, both of Sacramento, Calif.
Dustin James Richardson, 42, and Angela Nicole George, 40, both of Joplin, Mo.
Garrett Steven Thrift, 29, and Lindsey Meredith Harrison, 26, both of Springdale
Nicholas Blake Travis, 41, and Huong Thi Nguyen, 36, both of Farmington
Paron Deshawn Tye, 24, and Kenosha Keyonna Kalehua Thomas, 23, both of Fayetteville
William Peter Vassilogambros Jr., 34, and Jessica Marie Hefley Seitz, 34, both of Fayetteville
Marlon David Zecena Lemus, 37, and Nuria Yaneyt Moran, 42, both of Springdale