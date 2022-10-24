Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 10

Black Bear Diner

4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three cans of food are dented in the lid/seal. Dishwashing machine concentration of chemical sanitizer, chlorine is 0 ppm. Food items in one prep table have temperature above 41 degrees (tomatoes sliced, tomatoes shopped, coleslaw, sauce at 47 degrees).

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donuts - Incubator

3196 N. College Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four open sacks of sugar and flour mixes are on the floor.

Hyatt Place Fayetteville

348 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food on food bar for customer self-service yogurt internal temperature is 49 degrees and small container of shredded cheese is 75 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Johnson Market

2503 Main Drive, Suite 6, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have sanitizer test strips. Expired permit is posted.

La Otra Tex Mex

1134 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

McDonald's

1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed the cook wearing multiple rings and a watch.

Oct. 11

Alele Mart

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw chicken at 44 degrees, pasta salad at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Plastic bag with rice is stored in contact with the floor.

Cava Mezze Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 8, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hot water not available at handwash sink located near dishwasher.

Cronuts Donuts

1151 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed creme being stored on the floor in a container.

Golden Kolache Bakery

3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Greenland Elementary School

200 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Greenland High School - Taher

30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A storage container of granulated sugar lacks a label.

Kaleayan Eatery

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Parker's Sports Grill

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1-3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ground beef in the right chef drawer was at 47 degrees, chicken breast in the right chef drawer was at 45 degrees, wings in the right chef drawer were at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Cups of ranch in the small bar fridge were not covered. The door to the facility was propped open. One light bulb under hood did not have protective shielding.

The Royal Donut Company

997 Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Prepped cheese in the glass fridge was at 47 degrees, packaged cheese in the glass fridge was at 51 degrees, prepped sausages in the white fridge were at 48 degrees, Bavarian cream in the white fridge was at 47 degrees, prepped sausage patties in the white fridge were at 52 degrees, fruit filling in the white fridge was at 51 degrees. Rodent droppings were present on the floor and in some cabinets.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Back of house has debris on floor. Racks in self-serve glass cooler have debris.

Vault

112 W. Center St., Suite B001, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bartender prepared a garnish with bare hands. There was a funnel and a container in the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility does not have test strips.

Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery

2004 S. Pleasant, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Insect control device located over a food prep area.

Oct. 12

Blue Pacific Restaurant

522 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sink is located next to three-compartment sink, it lacks a splash guard in between to prevent cross contamination. Three-compartment sinks lack drain boards.

BM Tacos Burritos And More

1634 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One handwash sink had the hot water shut off.

Noncritical violations: Containers of beef and cups of salsa that had been prepared the day before were not date marked. The ice scoop was laying in the ice bin with the handle touching the ice.

Dollar Slice Club

540 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pizza internal temperatures were between 99-104 degrees stored on heated surface.

Noncritical violations: A sack of cornmeal is stored on the floor below storage shelf. Food employee is wearing a wrist watch while preparing food.

Fayetteville Town Center

15 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The hot water sanitizing dishwasher highest reading was 146 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have hot water test strips or a maximum temperature registering device.

Ohana Poke

1135 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs and raw chicken being stored over cream cheese and spicy mayo in walk-in cooler. Observed a working container of bleach water without labeling.

Noncritical violations: Multiple food items not labeled with common name in walk-in cooler in containers that originally held seaweed salad. Rice, flour, and soy sauce were being stored on the floor.

Summer Moon Fayetteville

1422 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee rinsed a pair of tongs in the handwashing sink in front food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Tacos 4 Life

1210 J.T.L. Parkway, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed two knives in knife blocks have food residues on the surface.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria El Torito

700 S. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the lettuce in a bucket on the floor by the ice has a cover that is not covering the lettuce.

Noncritical violations: None

Tin Roof

430 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks in food preparation area and handwashing sink in the ware washing area lack disposable towels available. Two flats of raw shell eggs are stored above covered containers of ready to eat foods in walk-in refrigerator. Food employee donning disposable gloves placed raw ground beef onto the grill, then handled ready to eat tortilla without changing gloves.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets and a finger ring that is not a plain band.

Tiny Tim's Pizza/Brewery

21 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee was prepping iceberg lettuce with bare hands. Ham on the pizza prep was at 44 degrees, sausage crumbles on the pizza prep were at 43 degrees, olives under the pizza prep were at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Zaxby's Restaurant

1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ladies room did not have a handwash sign. Permit expired 08/31/2022.

Oct. 13

McDonald's

4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Three chicken patties in hot holding at 125F. The cold holding refrigerator unit is holding foods at 43-50 degrees, temperature gauge reads 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 14

10 Box Cost Plus / Harps Food Stores

1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in meat area was full with utensils. Packaged raw "Petit Jean Ham Hock" are stored above packaged smoked sausages fully cooked. Packaged raw bacon above packaged sausages strips fully cooked. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Plastic container used for waste meat are not clean (dry food debris).

Andy's Frozen Custard

1523 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The facility lacks an irreversible registering temperature indicator for the hot water sanitizing dish machine.

Eat My Catfish

32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several floor tiles in food preparation area are not installed. Retail food permit is not posted.

It's Sa Wrap

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1370, Fayetteville

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler, cardboard box with raw eggs are stored above a pot with ready to eat soup. Food at room temperature, raw eggs ambient temperature 62 degrees, cooked mix vegetables at 76 degrees, rice noodles at 80 degrees. Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: In walk-in cooler, plastic bag with onions, another with cabbage, another with carrot are stored in contact with floor. Rice scoops stored in standing water at 80 degrees. Box with cup and food container are stored in contact with the floor.

Road Runner

357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks procedures for vomit/fecal event clean up.

Seigel Smoothies

4105 Mohawk Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Retail food permit expired July 2022.

Sky Vue Lodge

22822 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: White fridge in front - can't find thermometer.

Oct. 15

BIG

422 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Restrooms lacked handwash sign.

Noncritical violations: Ice machine has a black buildup on the inside. Handwashing sink drain pipe is discharging onto the floor. Permit is not posted.

Buster Belly's Bar And Deli

420 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The concentration of chlorine in the dish machine was at 10 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Black buildup inside the ice machine. Trash can in ladies room does not have a lid.

Infusion - Amber/Josh

416 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 07/31/2022.

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The facility has cooked meats on the line where they are using time, and sauces on the counter where they are using time. None of the products had a discard or prep time posted. The facility does not have sanitizer test strips. The posted permit expired 6/30/2022.

Shotz

414 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No hot water at the bar handwashing sink. Bathrooms lacked handwash signs.

Noncritical violations: None

The Mediterranean Food Truck

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is no running water to the facility. Facility does not have sanitizer. Hummus in the fridge was at 57 degrees, cooked chicken pieces in the fridge were at 50 degrees, gyro meat in the fridge was at 52 degrees. Raw shell eggs were sitting by the sink in ambient air.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The door to the facility was propped open with no screen or barrier available. The facility does not have test strips. Current permit is not available.

Yeehawg

402 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 9/30/2022.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 10 -- Bites & Bowls, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite E, Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1062 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Tontitown Z Mart, 441 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Oct. 11 -- Cadence Academy, 4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville; Dollar General Store, 36 N. Centennial Drive, West Fork; Pinpoint Fayetteville, 23 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Rieff Park Concessions, PO Box 944, Prairie Grove; Rose Stop, 1003 S. Pleasant St., Springdale; Springdale Premiera High School, 693 White Road, Springdale; Walmart Super Center - Food Store, 2004 S. Pleasant St., Springdale; West Fork Senior Activity Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork

Oct. 12 -- Bugsy's, 524-526 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Oct. 13 -- Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Oct. 14 -- The Right Spot, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Arkansas Dept. of Corrections, 600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Taco Bell, 2055 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville