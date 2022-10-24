West Memphis man faces capital murder charge in shooting near gas station

West Memphis police arrested a man in connection with an early Sunday shooting that killed a woman near a gas station, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Police Department.

Caleb Moten, 18, of West Memphis faces capital murder, terroristic act, and two counts of aggravated assault charges, the post states.

Police said they responded to a BP gas station at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street around 2:30 a.m. According to the post, police found Christian Hammock of West Memphis with a single gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra.

Hammock died from her injuries.

The post said detectives were able to “positively identify” Moten as one of the suspects in the homicide investigation. A search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street was executed around 6 p.m.

Members of the department's special response team conducted a “vehicle assault” near South Avalon Street and West Tyler Avenue around 8 p.m. Moten was taken into custody without incident, according to the post.

At the time of his arrest, Moten had a handgun equipped with a switch that “turns a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon in violation of state and federal law if not legally obtained,” the post states.

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (870) 735-1210.