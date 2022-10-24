Wooden Spoon offers family-friendly favorites in Gentry

GENTRY -- The Wooden Spoon restaurant, located at 1000 S. Gentry Blvd, was nominated for "The People's Choice" category in The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame award.

Husband and wife Justin and Emily Allen are the owners. After 22 years, The Wooden Spoon continues to serve the community classic Americana dishes.

The first thing welcoming visitors to The Wooden Spoon is the flowery landscape and natural stone walls at the entrance. Inside guests can appreciate the architecture and interior designs of the restaurant, which has all the modern amenities while retaining the authenticity of the restaurant. It features hanging chandeliers, huge wooden beams from an 1870s Michigan barn, and a portrait of the restaurant that was painted so long ago -- no one knows its origin, only its signature: Savage.

But the crown jewel of The Wooden Spoon is the chimney, which is made of natural stone. It stands dead center in the restaurant and, from floor to ceiling, it warms guests during the coldest days.

For 22 years it's been an attraction for all travelers.

"We are, basically, a destination restaurant that people have come to know and love," Justin Allen said. "It's the place that, whenever someone's coming and bringing family in from out of town, this is where they want to show off to the family."

The Wooden Spoon serves dishes that are familiar to the country table, but it's the tender love and care put into their dishes that separates them from competitors.

"Everything we make is from scratch. It's home cooking like grandma used to make, and I would say that our chicken fried chicken" is a really popular item, Justin Allen said.

"We have people come in all the time and say, 'That's the best catfish I've ever had,'" added Emily Allen.

The Allens said The Wooden Spoon uses a "premium cut catfish" for its dishes. Justin Allen asserts that, although they aren't a catfish house, they invest in premium cut catfish because it makes a difference in the taste. This very fine white meat of fish has a less "fishy" taste, which is appealing to customers.

While visitors love their entrees, the Allens agree that what brings customers through their doors isn't the entrees; it's the desserts.

"Our tagline is: 'Come for desserts, stay for dinner,'" Justin Allen said. "Really, the first thing people are coming here for is the desserts."

He recalls that when his family would come to The Wooden Spoon, they would call ahead to save their favorite desserts because they knew they would be gone by the time they arrived.

The Wooden Spoon serves a variety of desserts from pies to cakes to bread pudding and more. Its caramel pecan cream cheese is a specialty and a fan favorite among the locals, the owners said.

The Allen family was a loyal customer for many years when The Wooden Spoon was under its previous owners, Cam and Jane Klassen. And when the Klassens were ready to retire, they offered the business to the Allens -- a family they'd served for more than 10 years.

The Wooden Spoon is a family restaurant, and almost all the members of the family work together. Seven out of eight children lend a hand helping at the restaurant. Each child has his or her own responsibility, even their 9-year-old daughter who enjoys bussing tables.

"Our kids work in the restaurant with us, and they really love it," Emily Allen said. "I think it's really great for them to learn a good work ethic and work with the family."

Along with the couple's seven children, The Wooden Spoon has a staff of employees. On weekends, the restaurant is closed to accommodate employees and their families.

The Wooden Spoon is open Monday through Friday. The restaurant serves lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and only on Friday is dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m.

Justin Allen said The Wooden Spoon has "the best customers you'll get to meet in your life" and said he feels the restaurant has given him an "extended family" because every week he gets to see the same faces he's seen over the years.

For Emily Allen, it's about the effect it has on her family. "I think my favorite part is really what it's meant to my family, my kids, and what it's teaching them and the opportunities they have through it."

The Wooden Spoon restaurant was built with a rustic look and includes the support beams of an 1870s Michigan barn. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Bereznicki)



A centerpiece inside the restaurant is a large fireplace and chimney, as well as the hand-hewn support beams from an old Michigan barn. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Bereznicki)



Guests at The Wooden Spoon are welcomed with a display of desserts and baked goods, as well as a painting portraying the restaurant and an old Michigan barn. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Bereznicki)



A display case inside The Wooden Spoon shows fresh-baked pies and cakes available for purchase. (Submitted Photo)



Guests at The Wooden Spoon are welcomed with a display of desserts and baked goods, as well as a painting portraying the restaurant and an old Michigan barn. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Bereznicki)



A centerpiece inside the restaurant is a large fireplace and chimney, as well as the hand-hewn support beams from an old Michigan barn. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Bereznicki)

