Xi gains third term as Chinese leader

At a party plenum on Sunday that followed the close of the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress, Xi Jinping secured a third term as general secretary and head of the Central Military Commission, the party's two most important positions.

The men at his side, all allies, make up the newly chosen members of the seven-member standing committee, the party's apex of power.

The Chinese people, led by the party, have put in "sweat and toil" to "open a Chinese path to modernization," Xi said Sunday in a speech. "The enormity of the task is what makes it great and infinitely glorious."

By not stepping down after two terms, Xi has defied unspoken rules that previous leaders instated in hopes of institutionalizing peaceful transitions of power and preventing a return to Mao-style one-man rule. The 69-year-old Xi -- who in 2018 abolished presidential term limits -- has not designated a potential successor.

"There is no bottom line. All the rules have been broken," said Cai Xia, a former professor at the Central Party School who was expelled from the party in 2020 for criticizing Xi. "Before there was still resistance, but this time you can see that the future of China is entirely driven by his will."





When Xi came to power in 2012, he was seen as a low-key pragmatist that some hoped would be a reformer in the vein of Mikhail Gorbachev or at least of his own father, a revolutionary leader who helped implement economic liberalization under Deng Xiaoping.

But he moved decisively in the other direction. Authorities cracked down on Chinese civil society while lawmakers imposed a draconian national security in Hong Kong to stop anti-Beijing protests.

He declared a "no limits" partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin just before the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February.

As paramount leader who demands absolute loyalty, Xi also undermined a system of collective rule as well as power sharing among factions within the party -- a system honed since the 1980s to ward off personality cults.

Some observers expected Xi would give at least one slot on the standing committee to a politician from outside his clique in a nod to power sharing. But all additional slots were filled Sunday exclusively with Xi's men and the premiership is expected to go to Li Qiang, former Shanghai party chief and a close ally of Xi.

Li oversaw a disastrous two-month lockdown of Shanghai that left residents without enough food or supplies and inspired a wave of public anger over the government's insistence on a "zero covid" policy. Still, the measures were praised by the central leadership.

Xi is expected to ramp up his ambitions in his third term, focusing especially on national security, upgrading the country's technology sector and challenging an international order dominated by the United States.

He must navigate a slowdown in the Chinese economy, rising unemployment and a worsening property market -- all exacerbated by sudden lockdowns and persistent outbreaks of the omicron variant to which swaths of public are especially vulnerable.

Information for this article was contributed by Pei-Lin Wu of The Washington Post.