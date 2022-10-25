Sections
Arkansas Baptist State Convention approves formation of sexual abuse response team

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 5:47 p.m.
Pastor Larry D. White of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway is president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention. He will speak at the convention's annual meeting in Hot Springs, which is held Oct. 25-26 (preceded by a pastor's conference on Oct. 24.0

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention will create a Standing Sexual Abuse Response and Resources Team to assist churches dealing with that type of problem.

The Sexual Abuse Task Force, which was established a year ago to study the issue, had recommended that the team be formed in a report released Tuesday morning.

Voting members, known as messengers, unanimously approved the task force's recommendations in Hot Springs at the convention's annual meeting.

Convention President Larry D. White, the pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, said implementing the changes would be one of his top priorities if he is elected to a second term.

