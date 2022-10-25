Burmese airstrikes kill dozens at celebration

BANGKOK -- Airstrikes by Burma's military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday.

The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold a special meeting in Indonesia to discuss widening violence in Burma.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

The number of casualties at Sunday night's celebration by the Kachin Independence Organization in the northern state of Kachin appeared to be the most in a single air attack since the military seized power in February last year from the elected government of Suu Kyi. Initial reports put the death toll at around 60, but later tallies raised it to about 80.

It was impossible to independently confirm details of the incident, though media sympathetic to the Kachin posted videos showing what was said to be the attack's aftermath, with splintered and flattened wooden structures.

The military government's information office confirmed in a statement late Monday that there was an attack on what it described as the headquarters of the Kachin Independence Army's 9th Brigade, calling it a "necessary operation" in response to "terrorist" acts carried out by the Kachin group.

It called reports of a high death toll "rumors," and denied the military had bombed a concert and that singers and audience members were among the dead.

The United Nations' office in Burma said in a statement it was "deeply concerned and saddened" by reports of the air strikes.

"What would appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held to account," it said.

Envoys representing Western embassies in Burma, including the United States, issued a joint statement saying the attack underscores the military regime's "disregard for its obligation to protect civilians and respect the principles and rules of international humanitarian law."

Sunday's celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization, which included a concert, was held at a base also used for military training by the Kachin Independence Army, the Kachin Independence Organization's armed wing.

As many as 80 people were killed and about 100 were injured in Sunday's attack on the first day of a three-day celebration of the organization's founding, a spokesperson for the Kachin Artists Association told The Associated Press by phone. He was told by sources close to Kachin Independence Army officials that there had been about 80 people had died.

He said military aircraft dropped four bombs on the celebration at about 8 p.m., according to members of his group who were there. Between 300 and 500 people were in attendance and a Kachin singer and keyboard player were among the dead, said the spokesperson, who asked not to be identified because he feared punishment by the authorities.

Those killed also included at least 10 Kachin military and business VIPs sitting in front of the stage, and cooks working backstage, he added.