Capital murder trial in ’18 killing starts for Springdale man

BENTONVILLE -- A trial concerning the murder of a Springdale man got underway Monday with a police officer describing how he found the victim's body.

Cpl. Zachary Miller of the Springdale police was the first witness to testify at Zachary Harlan's murder trial. Harlan is accused of killing Steven March in 2018.

Harlan, 37, of Springdale is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He has pleaded innocent to the charges and is being held without bond in the Benton County jail.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which sits in a part of Springdale in Benton County. March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Miller said he and other officers went to the home to do a welfare check on March, who had been missing work.

Officers checked around the home, then got permission to enter the house, Miller said. He testified he saw a person lying in bed.

"We approached him," Miller said. "He was obviously dead."

Miller said March had injuries in his face and a cut in his throat. Miller said he knew March because he was a witness in a violent crime involving Harlan.

Sarah Collins, the mother of Harlan's daughter, testified she met March after Harlan moved in with him. The two worked at the same place and March had a room available in his house and also drove Harlan to work, Collins said.

She described an incident on May 5, 2018 -- nine days before March's body was found -- when Harlan was upset with her after she spent time with an old friend. She said Harlan came to her home and pulled her by her hair into the garage. She testified she remembered a foot coming toward her face and she was taken to a hospital.

Collins said she had a brain bleed, a broken nose, swollen eyes, a couple of broken ribs and bruises all over her body.

March was one of the people who came to the hospital. Miller said he interviewed March at the hospital.

Patsy Jones, Collins' mother, testified she called police after she hadn't heard from March and he had missed work.

Springdale police officer Timothy Baker testified he handled a harassing communication call on May 12, 2018, where Harlan was accused of sending harassing text messages to Collins.

Baker said he went to March's home to speak to Harlan. Baker said March told him Harlan scared him and asked him to move out.

Gina Sidon testified March was a friend she talked with almost every day. March told her about the incident involving Harlan where Collins ended up in the hospital, Sidon said.

March said he was scared of Harlan and that Harlan "was going to hurt him," Sidon said.

Sidon said she told police March was scared of Harlan.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, which means Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of the capital murder charge.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green is presiding over the trial, which will resume this morning.