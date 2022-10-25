Car crash kills actor Leslie Jordan, 67

LOS ANGELES -- Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose videos went viral on social media during a pandemic lockdown, died at 67.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," a representative for Jordan said Monday in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

The native of Chattanooga, Tenn., who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in "Will & Grace," had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy "Call me Kat" and co-starred on the sitcom "The Cool Kids."

Jordan's other credits include "Hearts Afire," "Boston Legal," "Fantasy Island" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." He played various roles on the "American Horror Story" franchise series.





Jordan died Monday in a single car crash in Hollywood, according to reports by celebrity website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Jordan earned a new following in 2021 when he spent time posting daily videos of himself on Instagram during the pandemic lockdown in his hometown.

Many of Jordan's videos included him asking "How y'all doin?" and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their "mama," as he called her. Other times, he did silly bits like complete an indoor obstacle course.

"Someone called from California and said, 'Oh, honey, you've gone viral.' And I said, 'No, no, I don't have covid. I'm just in Tennessee,'" said Jordan.

Celebrities including Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooper, along with brands such as Reebok and Lululemon, would post comments. Soon, he became fixated with the number of views and followers he had, because there wasn't much else going on.

"It almost became, 'If it doesn't happen on Instagram, it didn't happen.' And I thought, 'You're 65, first of all. You're not some teenage girl,'" he said.

By the time of his death, he amassed 5.8 million followers on Instagram and another 2.3 million on TikTok.

The spotlight led to new opportunities. Earlier this month, he released "Company's Comin'" -- a gospel album featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker.

He also wrote a book, "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." It followed his 2008 memoir, "My Trip Down the Pink Carpet."

"This one, I just wanted to tell stories," he told The Associated Press in 2021.

Among the anecdotes: working with Lady Gaga on "American Horror Story," how meeting Carrie Fisher led to Debbie Reynolds calling his mother and the Shetland pony he got as a child named Midnight.

In a 2014 interview with Philadelphia magazine, Jordan was asked how he related to his role in the 2013 film "Southern Baptist Sissies," which explores growing up gay while being raised in a conservative Baptist church.

"I really wanted to be a really good Christian, like some of the boys in the movie. I was baptized 14 times," Jordan said. "My mother thought I was being dramatic. She'd say, 'Leslie, you're already saved,' and I'd say, 'Well, I don't think it took.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Kennedy and Alicia Rancilio of The Associated Press.

FILE - Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)



FILE - Leslie Jordan arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)



FILE - Leslie Jordan attends the 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews "The Cool Kids" at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)



FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

