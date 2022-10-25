Child left on Bentonville school bus results in lawsuit

BENTONVILLE -- The parents of a 5-year-old boy are suing the Bentonville School District and its officials after he was left alone on a school bus.

Gregory Payne and Travis Story are the attorneys for Michael and Michella Carpenter, the boy's parents, and they are suing the district, along with Superintendent Debbie Jones; school board members; Jason Salmons, the district's transportation director; Jodi Cunningham, a district route system specialist; and Jane Doe, an unknown an employee with the district.

Cunningham was working in place of the regular bus driver, according to court documents.

The school board discussed the incident at its meeting Sept. 20 and will hear from the public again tonight in a special meeting, which was required after a petition was presented with 50 patron signatures.

"That situation was serious, and we certainly understand parents' concerns," district spokeswoman Leslee Wright said last week. "We've done our best to respond."

Charles Carpenter, a kindergartner at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, got on the bus just after 6 a.m. Sept. 19. His mother, Michella Carpenter, got a call from the district's Transportation Department a little after 11 a.m. telling her the boy was with them.

The boy was dehydrated, thirsty, sweaty and had urinated on himself when he was found, his mother said at the board's Sept. 20 meeting.

Michael Carpenter watched as his got on the bus and was greeted by a woman who was not the regular driver and checked his name off the regular passenger list, according to the complaint.

Michella Carpenter received a call almost 5 hours later from Salmons that her son had not unloaded from the bus and could be found at the transportation yard, according to the complaint.

The boy was later taken to the emergency room and there were indications of dehydration in his blood work and bubbles in his urine, according to the complaint.

The boy has also been impacted psychologically from the incident, according to the complaint. He exhibits distrust for adults other than his parents and refuses to ride the bus to school and has to be driven to school by his parents, according to the complaint. He also has had difficulty sleeping, according the complaint.

The lawsuit claims the driver failed to follow policy and search the bus for children before leaving the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the child's physical injuries and pain and the mental anguish he suffered from being left on the bus, according to the complaint.

The case is assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz.