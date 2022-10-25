China releases economic data

China unexpectedly released delayed economic data Monday, a day after a key Communist Party congress.

The data showed weak growth and prompted markets to plunge. Last week, China's National Bureau of Statistics postponed without explanation the release of gross domestic product data and other economic indicators.

The release would have coincided with the congress in Beijing where Chinese leader Xi Jinping went on to secure a third term and filled top leadership positions exclusively with his allies. Release of the key economic data Monday, just after the congress, adds to concerns that under Xi, politics will increasingly trump economic priorities.

Overall, the world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% in the three months that ended in September, compared with a year ago. That's up from the previous quarter's 0.4% growth, the official data showed Monday. The results proved slightly higher than analyst expectations but still came in below the government's target annual goal of "around 5.5 percent."

The country's market benchmark, the Shanghai Composite Index, lost more than 2% after the data was released. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged by an unusually wide daily margin of 6.4%. Tokyo and other Asian markets gained.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters expect China's economy to expand by as little as 3% this year. That would be the second weakest since the 1980s, after 2020, when growth plunged to 2.4% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors and the public watched the congress for initiatives to stimulate the economy or reduce the impact of "zero covid" controls that shut down cities and disrupt business, but none were announced.

The latest slide in growth that began in mid-2021 hurts China's trading partners by depressing demand for imported oil, food and consumer goods. The improvement is "mainly a result of more flexible" anti-virus controls that isolate individual buildings or neighborhoods instead of cities, said Iris Pang of ING in a report. But she said more lockdowns are "still a big uncertainty."

"This uncertainty means the effectiveness of pro-growth policy would be undermined," Pang said.

Growth in China slid after controls on dangerously high debt caused a slump in real estate sales and construction, one of China's biggest economic engines.

Beijing has eased mortgage lending, and local governments have taken over some unfinished projects to make sure buyers get apartments. But regulators who are sticking to debt limits have forced small developers into bankruptcy and caused some bigger competitors to miss payments to bondholders.

The ruling party is enforcing "zero covid" despite rising costs and public frustration after Shanghai and other industrial centers were temporarily shut down. That has boiled over into protests in some areas at a time when other countries are easing controls.

For the first nine months of 2022, growth was 3% compared with a year earlier, up from 2.5% in the first six months but barely half the ruling party's official 5.5% target.

Leaders have stopped talking about that goal but promised easier lending and other measures to boost growth.

Growth is "highly uneven" and supported by government spending on building roads and other public works while consumer spending is weakening, said Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie in a report.

In September, retail sales growth fell to 2.5% compared with a year earlier, down from the previous month's 5.4%. Growth in factory output accelerated to 6.3% from 4.2%.

Also Monday, trade data showed export growth declined to 5.7% compared with a year earlier, down from the previous month's 7%. Imports crept up 0.3%.

"Most of the economy lost momentum last month," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. "The situation looks to have worsened in October."

Investment in infrastructure, mostly government money, rose 16% in September compared with the previous month's 15%.

Repeated shutdowns and uncertainty about business conditions have devastated entrepreneurs. Small retailers and restaurants have closed. Others say they are struggling to stay afloat.

Beijing is using cautious, targeted stimulus instead of across-the-board spending, a strategy that will take longer to show results, economists say. Chinese leaders worry too much spending might push up politically sensitive housing costs or corporate debt.

Information for this article was contributed by Lily Kuo of The Washington Post.