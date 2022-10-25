Veterans' virtual job fair today

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the national virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access other free resources visit jobs.dav.org.

Genealogy, historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release.

FBT, Dallas bank to award grant

FBT Bank & Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Home Again Pine Bluff at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The check presentation will be held at 2007 E. Eighth Ave., one of the nonprofit's rehabbed houses.

Home Again Pine Bluff is a local organization that helps those in need move from poverty into self-sufficiency. The agency plans to use the funds toward its financial education, parenting and homeownership counseling services, according to a news release.

Participants will include Daniel Pledger, vice president, FBT; Lance Nutt, executive vice president, FBT; Matt Mosler, executive director, Home Again Pine Bluff; and Melanie Dill, community and economic development product manager, FHLB Dallas.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio, according to the release.

UAM to host Philological group

The Arkansas Philological Association will hold its 2022 annual conference at the University of Arkansas at Monticello from Thursday through Saturday. This group of teachers and scholars shares an interest in words, languages, literature, criticism, film and teaching, according to a news release.

Drew County Extension Homemakers Council will host the inaugural Delta Quilt Show in the Gibson University Center Capital Room on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., displaying more than 100 Arkansas quilts.

Nick Newlin of 30 Minute Shakespeare will lead a "Let's Make a Scene" dramatic reading Friday from 1-1:45 p.m. in the Gibson University Center Caucus Room. Michael Blazier, dean of UAM's School of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, will lead a nature walk Saturday at 9 a.m.

A free jazz concert in the Gibson University Center Green Room on Friday at 4 p.m. will be followed by the keynote address, "The Law of Help: John Ruskin's Moral Vision of Connection," by Gabriel Meyer, executive director of the Ruskin Art Club of Los Angeles.

Meyer's talk will focus on the importance of community service and commitment to sustain the vitality of community life. Meyer is an award-winning foreign correspondent who has lived and worked throughout the Middle East, the Balkans and East Africa.

Details: apa2022monticello@gmail.com or Kay Walter at (870) 460-1578.