Department of Corrections admits misinterpretation of Arkansas law, leading to re-incarceration, serving entire sentence without parole

The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted during a legislative committee meeting Monday to a seven-year mistake in interpreting Arkansas law, explaining that is why two inmates who were released in June were re-incarcerated days later and why nearly 300 inmates are learning they will have to serve their entire sentence with no parole, despite what they were told at the time of their plea agreements.

Secretary of the Department of Corrections Solomon Graves was joined by Dexter Payne, director of the Arkansas Division of Correction, and Lindsay Wallace, chief of staff for the office of the secretary at the Department of Corrections, before the Joint Performance Review Committee to explain the decision to revoke parole and re-incarcerate two individuals with prior convictions for residential burglary in June, and remove the parole option for 290 inmates.

Graves said that on average those affected by the mistake have had their release dates pushed back 9½ years. He said no offender affected by the correction of the law received any more time on their sentence, and said the only thing that has changed is they have to serve out the entire sentence given to them.

"They just don't have the opportunity to go before the parole board for community supervision to serve out that time," Graves said.

Graves said nobody in leadership at the Department of Corrections will dispute that during a seven-year period it erroneously applied parole eligibility law and told prosecutors and defense attorneys incorrect information.

"We should have not done that, not mincing words or making excuses," he said. "It was inconsistent with the case law at the time and inconsistent with legislative intent. Also it's very clear our state Supreme Court established when the department, even through its own doing, erroneously applies parole eligibility law then it has a duty to fix that erroneous application.

"That is what happened, and that is what we did."

Max Hatfield, a teacher in the Sylvan Hills School District, said his stepson was among those affected by the decision. He said his stepson was scheduled to be released next year and the family had made arrangements, such as buying him a car, to help ease the transition when they learned his release date had been changed.

"David is no angel. He stole and is paying the price, but his release date was July 2023 and then all of sudden it was 2042," Hatfield said. "I will be 84 years old by then. We will never see it."

Hatfield said his stepson probably wouldn't have taken the plea deal if he had known the amount of time he faced with no parole in sight.

"To be told this is going to happen and then you wake up and say, 'No, you got to serve an additional 20 years because we made a mistake,' it's hard to swallow," he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the law has been applied consistently with the attorney general's opinion and the specific mandate from the 2015 change in the law. He said Graves took the correct action in seeking the opinion.

"It is regrettable that this new interpretation resulted in misinformation being relayed on the length of prison time," Hutchinson said. "Any desire to change from the current application of the law will need to be considered in the next legislative session."

Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said an attorney general's opinion is not binding on any court of law and, at minimum, anyone denied parole on the basis of a residential burglary conviction prior to April 1, 2015, who was convicted of another violent felony after April 1, 2015, has a legal claim for enforcement of an ex post facto law.

"In simple terms, that means a law is being used against someone for conduct that occurred prior to the law being enacted," Dickson said. "An example of how this is not fair -- and thus unconstitutional -- is that some incarcerated people who meet this definition plead guilty to residential burglary prior to April 1, 2015. They did so without the knowledge that a conviction would one day become the basis to deny them parole if they were convicted of a subsequent violent felony. This is not due process and is an ex post facto problem."

Graves told the committee he didn't know what liability the state could face because of the mistake.

REQUEST FOR OPINION

Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said Graves requested an attorney general's opinion in January, asking for guidance on whether a residential burglary conviction should be considered a "violent felony offense" when calculating an offender's sentence if the crime was committed before the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 was enacted.

The act, effective April 2015, requires that offenders convicted of violent felony offenses who have previously been found guilty of a violent felony must serve 100 percent of their sentence.

Graves told the committee a mistake was made where residential burglary was not considered as a violent felony offense when calculating an offender's sentence. He said continuing questions regarding the interpretation of law when it came to residential burglary convictions led to him to reach out to the attorney general's office for guidance.

Murphy said that on May 24, the attorney general's office issued Opinion No. 2022-010, stating that residential burglary convictions that occurred before April 2015 should be classified as violent felony offenses when calculating sentences.

That means, according to the opinion, an offender convicted of residential burglary who committed an additional offense on or after April 1, 2015, is not eligible for parole.

Murphy said 290 inmates who remain in department custody are affected.

"These individuals will have to serve 100 percent of their sentence," she said.

Murphy said 101 parolees already under supervision were identified. Of those, 90 remain under supervision and 11 have been returned to Department of Corrections custody because they violated terms of parole.

Graves said two people who were released days after the opinion was issued were quickly returned to custody.

"That is two too many, but I want to reiterate that number because I have continuously heard people say we were doing mass roundups and picked several hundred parolees off the street," Graves told the committee. "That is not true. It was just two, and both were received the days after the opinion was released. We regret it happened."

Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, questioned why the 101 parolees would remain free since they were released because of an incorrect interpretation of the law.

"It appears to me then that you are still not complying with the law," Hickey said.

Graves said the parolees' "inherit liberty" prevented the department from re-incarcerating them unless the parolees made an additional mistake. He said the amount of time they were released factors into whether they can be re-incarcerated.

Graves said there was no case law at the state or federal level that would allow the department to return the 101 offenders back to prison solely because the department incorrectly applied the law at the time of release.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said that means 393 people were directly affected by the mistake.

"Number one, there is a real concern that these folks that were supposed to be doing 100% of their sentence, there were 101 people who were repeat violent offenders that were let out of prison because the Department of Corrections was not following the law. That is a problem," Gazaway said. "Then you have hundreds of other folks who made a decision at the time of entering the plea for a certain number of years relying on the specific recommendations made by the Department of Corrections.

"It would be like if the [Department of Finance and Administration] said they know the law states you file taxes by April 15, but this year we can do it until August 15, and then a bunch of people file their tax returns then. Then guess what? DFA says you now owe the penalty. You can see the problem."

Gazaway said this means inmates relied, to their own detriment, on the information given to their defense attorneys by the Department of Corrections.

"Maybe they wouldn't have made that deal if they knew the time," he said. "This is very concerning."

Graves said he doesn't disagree with either of those perspectives but said the department's hands are tied.

"As a matter of course we believe the courts and legislators, when they speak, it sets out the framework that we should operate in," he said. "We don't get to pick and choose what makes it feel good. What we chose is consistent with the law. That is what we have done here."

THE EFFECT

Gazaway referenced an email correspondence in 2021 between a Jonesboro prosecutor and a Department of Corrections employee that stated the prison does not enforce the residential burglary sentencing when it comes to a defendant serving 100% of his sentence. Gazaway said the defense attorney also confirmed with the Department of Corrections that if the client pleaded guilty, the client would be eligible for parole if he served his sentence with good time.

Gazaway also provided the committee with a screenshot that showed an inmate's parole date as August 2030 before it was changed by the Department of Corrections to August 2050 after the attorney general's opinion was released.

"That is an additional 20 years he didn't bargain for based on specific misrepresentation by the Department of Corrections," Gazaway said. "This is not just an isolated case. This has happened numerous times all across Arkansas for defendants already released or still in prison."

Rep. Joshua Paul Bryant, R-Rogers, and Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said each had a constituent who was released and picked up again because of the the attorney general's opinion.

Flowers questioned when the Department of Corrections became aware the law was being misapplied. Graves said the first documentation he saw indicating a concern was in 2016.

Bryant asked what spawned the request for an attorney general's opinion if such a misinterpretation had been going on for seven years.

Graves said his department was contacted by stakeholders, mostly in rural districts, who would see an offender out on release or up for release who was supposed to still be incarcerated.

"We would have people tell us that offender Y is coming up for parole and they are not entitled to parole supervision," Graves said. "We would review and ultimately decide that, yes, we incorrectly computed time on these one-off issues."

Graves said that in 2021, after another request for a review of whether an inmate was eligible for parole, officials decided it was time to solve the problem.

"There is an issue here, and we all know there is an issue here," he said. "I have seen email correspondence going back to 2016 saying that we have an issue here. We've got to address this issue once for all."

Graves said resolving the issue should be taken with a measured and reasonable approach.

"That is why I seeked the guidance of the attorney general, because while we rightfully assumed we were incorrectly applying the law, we didn't want it to just be the Department of Corrections pulling something out of the air," he said.

Flowers said the inmate in question in her district, who was picked up a day after being released, worked at a local car wash during his work release and had followed the advice of his attorney to take the plea agreement and stayed out of trouble in prison so he would be eligible for parole.

"I met him before he went up for parole and saw him after he went up for parole, and he is the reason I got involved with this," Flowers said. "He went home and was picked up the next day. He has to stay another year-and-half or two. He did everything right."

Flowers said while many legislators may not feel empathy for some of the inmates due to the crimes they committed, they still need to consider justice and what is fair. She also mentioned the effect this could have on trust between a defendant and their attorney or prosecutor.

Graves said the advice given out by the Department of Corrections was incorrect and was partly attributable to the fact that the person communicating with prosecutors and defense attorneys was not a lawyer.

"She was providing analysis that was provided to her, but the analysis that was provided to her was inconsistent with several decades of case law," Graves said.

Gregg Parrish, executive director of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, spoke on behalf of defense attorneys who expressed concern over the Department of Corrections' actions.

"It puts us in an awkward position," he said. "The people this impacted before the attorney general's opinion was released didn't get what they bargained for."

Gazaway said he was confused as to how the Department of Corrections didn't understand the law in 2015, when the head of it was an attorney and several lawyers were on staff.

"Did we just not have enough beds [for prisoners]?" he asked.

Graves said he couldn't speak on what happened before he joined the Department of Corrections.

Rep. Frederick Love, D-Mabelvale, said if the department gave out wrong information he doesn't see how the state can adjust the amount of time being served.

"I hear what you are saying. I am just baffled," he said, mentioning an inmate's release date going from 2030 to 2050. "If we provide that analysis, if we provide that assessment, and they entered into an agreement based on that, I don't see where we can adjust it back to 2050."

Graves said the state Supreme Court has made it clear that when the Department of Corrections has been made aware of an erroneous application of parole law, it is the department's duty to correct the erroneous application of the law.

Hatfield said he isn't asking for leniency for his stepson, but only to let him serve the amount of time agreed upon.

"To add 20 more years onto him on something that was a mistake doesn't seem right," he said.

Bryant asked why the Department of Corrections doesn't apply the law only after the release of the attorney general's opinion, instead of recalculating the time for current inmates and parolees.

Graves said that would be inconsistent with case law. He said there are two ways to address the issue, either through the legislative body during a special session or by amending the code.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said to simplify the issue each inmate agreed to the terms of their sentence beforehand and understood parole is only a discretion. He also agreed that lawmakers could fix the issue during the next legislative session.

"Seems like an easy answer," Garner said.