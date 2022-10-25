DeProw hopes to make Pulaski Tech more ‘effective and efficient’ if named chancellor

If selected as the new chancellor at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, "I promise I will not stop learning, I'll ask a lot of questions -- I'll always ask, 'Why' -- and if I tell you, 'No,' I'll tell you why," vowed Summer DeProw, one of three finalists for the chancellor position.

An experienced consensus-builder with the "ability to adapt," DeProw will "help all of us together develop a vision" for UA-PTC that "we can all get behind," she said Monday during a public forum at UA-PTC's main campus in North Little Rock. "We are all on the same team here, all climbing the same mountain for students.

"We are a comprehensive institution -- all the things needed for industry -- but we need to do more," she said Monday, citing, as an example, UA-PTC needs to emphasize and develop academic programs that lead to livable wages for students.

UA-PTC and other community colleges in the state "are in business to teach Arkansans how to make a living in the workforce," seconded Russell Mathis, who was among those in the audience Monday. They "enhance the workforce of our state."

"Our job is to apply the new knowledge" that springs from industry and top research institutions "and teach people how to use it," said DeProw, UA-PTC's provost/vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. "Bring in high-tech, but we also need to" equip students with basic knowledge and baseline skills so they can master advanced concepts.

Math, writing, etc., is "made real -- it's applied" -- at colleges like UA-PTC, as well as in the workplace, DeProw said. "We create lifelong learners here."

However, "we can't do it alone," which is why building "two-way partnerships" with other colleges and universities, community groups, and industry is paramount, she said. "If it can help our students, we will do it."

Students must also feel safe in school in order to succeed, "as safe as grandma's table or Sunday School," said DeProw. It's pivotal they graduate, which may require more "success coaching" via -- for example -- more academic advisers.

UA-PTC must also consider different approaches, especially with nontraditional students, she said. "We have to recruit that older student, and we have to deliver education differently for them" -- more hybrid and online courses could be beneficial, for example, especially because UA-PTC's teachers already do an "incredible job" with online instruction.

Enrollment at Pulaski Tech has decreased for three consecutive years, down to 4,223 this fall from 4,425 in 2021, 4,833 in 2020, and 5,531 in 2019, so "enrollment does need to grow, but I don't believe in compromising the quality of the student experience, and everything in higher education has a steep cost," DeProw said. As enrollment grows, so, too, do expenses for a college, but DeProw is committed to "always keep quality at the front."

DeProw is targeting "strategic recruiting," she said. Though UA-PTC does well targeting students in their teens and early-to-mid 20s, "what about those in their 30s and 40s who want to up-scale or re-scale?"

"So many out there want to finish a degree" they started and abandoned, while others want to add skills, and still others want to learn a new trade, she said. That encompasses a wide swath of the population -- from people with spouses, children and mortgages, to those who are struggling to put a roof over their head -- but "working with those people is a strength of this institution."

In addition to her public forum Monday, DeProw met with various campus, community and University of Arkansas System stakeholders, a procedure also followed by the other two chancellor finalists, Wade Derden, National Park College's vice president for academic affairs, and Ted A. Lewis, provost/vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State University in West Virginia. Both Derden and Lewis visited UA-PTC and had their forums last week.

Mathis wanted to attend Monday's forum because it's about "the new leader of our institution, and I have a real passion for this place," said the member of the UA-PTC Foundation Board of Directors and former director of UA-PTC's Campus Center. "I'm encouraged [by what I've heard.]"

The UA-PTC search committee evaluated applicants from 17 states. Interim Chancellor Ana Hunt, who did not apply for the full-time chancellor job, "will continue to serve as interim until one of the finalists is chosen and begins their work at" the college, according to the UA System.

Hunt was appointed interim by UA System President Donald Bobbitt -- who will also make a recommendation for UA-PTC's next chancellor to the UA System's board of trustees -- in June following the retirement of then-Chancellor Margaret Ellibee, who announced in January her intent to retire effective June 30.

UA-PTC must become more "effective and efficient, [because] if we can become very solid at our processes, that takes the strain off of our people, [which] allows them to be more effective," DeProw said. "With efficient processes, there's more time to spend with students and engage with them."

DeProw, who earned her doctorate in higher education from the University of Mississippi and has a bachelor's degree in accounting, master's in business administration, and specialist in community college education from Arkansas State University, was Business Department chair and associate professor of business at Williams Baptist University before moving back to Arkansas State, according to the UA System. She began there as director of assessment before becoming assistant vice chancellor for assessment and accreditation, then became a provost at UA-PTC a year ago.

DeProw was asked Monday about seeking funding from the legislature and working with legislators, and she promised to build trust with them by listening.

Legislators bring concerns of constituents with them, and that listening also builds trust, she said. She'll also "go in prepared, armed with data and policies, and I'll have thought through" the pros and cons of potential legislation.

Re-tooling the advancement office, as "we don't have an engine at this point for fundraising," would also be a priority as chancellor, but "we are fiscally stable," she said. "This institution is in incredible financial shape."

UA-PTC, the UA System's largest two-year college, was established in 1945 as a vocational-technical school, but it has evolved through the years to meet varying education needs, according to the UA System. In addition to its main campus in North Little Rock, the college has locations across Pulaski and Saline Counties.

UA-PTC's location -- "10 minutes from the state capitol -- is an incredible privilege, [and] we can make more high-tech programs with a range of partners while becoming more efficient and effective," she said. "We can build higher-wage programs in a safe space for intellectual development."