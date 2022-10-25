EDITORIAL: Time-out … what’s this about turnout?

Today we'll have to take a time-out on the endorsements for at least one day. For something remarkable appeared in the papers this week. Remarkable, as in somebody should remark.

Officials in Arkansas expect more than half of the state's voters to go to the polls in next month's midterm general election. Probably, they say, more than 916,000 Arkansans will show up to vote this year. In Pulaski County, the election coordinator expects an even higher percentage.

And this doesn't appear to be just an Arkansas thing.

The New York Almighty Times reports that, days into early voting, "states across the country have seen a surge of voters casting ballots at in-person voting sites and by mail, the latest sign that the 2020 election ushered in a transformation in the way Americans vote."

For example, in the first five days of early voting in Georgia, turnout is up 70 percent for in-person voting, when compared to the 2018 midterms. In North Carolina, requests for absentee ballots are up 114 percent. Down in Florida, early voting has increased 50 percent compared to four years ago.

According to an interview in The Times: "We're seeing both sides being really energized this time around, which is pretty unique to a midterm cycle," said Patrick Ruffini, a Republican pollster. "Normally, the out party is just far more energized and enthused about voting."

But wait uh minute.

This wasn't supposed to happen, remember?

For the last several years, at least since Republican statehouses have been tightening up voter ID rules to prevent fraud, we've heard the constant cry about voter suppression. And how the Republicans were ruining democracy and making it too hard for voters.

Remember:

"Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It's no longer about who gets to vote; it's about making it harder to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all. It's not hyperbole; this is a fact."--President Joe Biden, in January

"I'm told 33 laws that are making it difficult for the American people to vote. You know, I've been meeting with prime ministers and presidents from around the world. One of my favorite interactions was with the now-past Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. She came over for breakfast and we talked about everything that has to do with our relative security as nations and our priorities.

"And then she asked me about voting. She asked me about voting, and she knew what was going on here, and this is not a subject that was unique to my conversation with her, by the way, in terms of world leaders, because people around the world watch what we do as America, because we have held ourselves out to be a model of the efficacy of the ability of a democracy to coexist with an economic strength and power.

"We have been a role model saying, you can see this and aspire to this and reject autocracies and autocratic leadership. And right now, we're about to take ourselves off the map as a role model, if we let people destroy one of the most important pillars of a democracy which is free and fair elections."--Vice President Kamala Harris, in December

"There are components of it that are indeed racist because they use racial animus as a means of targeting the behaviors of certain voters to eliminate their participant and limit their participation in elections."--once and future candidate Stacey Abrams of Georgia, on Georgia's voting law.

But didn't the paper say Georgia's turnout was up 70 percent this year? Didn't we read that somewhere? Like in the fifth paragraph of this editorial?

As Republicans in statehouses across the nation tightened up voting rules to, they say, restore some public confidence in the system--shouldn't it be more difficult to vote than to cash a check?--the left came out with its sackcloth and ashes. They mourned the death of democracy and all we held holy. And said silly things, like comparing anything in 2022 to Jim Crow.

Some of us are old enough to remember 2021, when Major League Baseball was so upset at Georgia's new "voter suppression laws" that it moved that summer's All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest. Companies based in Atlanta--think Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines--had to issue their own press releases to keep up with the woke.

And yet here we are.

The number of voters is on the rise. Doubtless trust in the system is, too.

No matter "Jim Crow 2.0" from the president or the word salad from the vice president, things are looking up for American democracy. Just ask a voter.