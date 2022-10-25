Fine, feathered field trip

Fish by the thousands swim in an oval pond next to Beaver Lake during summer. Come autumn, those fish are gone, but birds by the dozens, sometimes hundreds, visit the lagoon. Bird watchers with binoculars and spotting scopes follow the flocks.

It's all about the fish during spring and summer when the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission area fisheries crew raises game fish in the 30-acre fish-rearing pond, called the Beaver Lake nursery pond.

Adult game fish are placed in the pond during spring. Some years walleye are raised. Other years the fish crop might be crappie or largemouth bass. These adult fish spawn, giving birth to hundreds of thousands of tiny fish that grow during summer. When they reach fingerling size, 2 to 4 inches, they're released directly from the pond into Beaver Lake through a large diameter pipe. That leaves the pond dry during fall and winter. Mud flats and puddles attract all manner of shore birds until the moist pond bottom dries. Then grass grows and draws more feathered species.

Some 15 bird watchers came for the fall nursery pond show during a Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society field trip in mid-September. The pond is a haven for birds because of its diverse habitat, said Joe Neal of Fayetteville, an Audubon field trip leader.

There are woods, open grassy areas and water when the pond is full in addition to Beaver Lake, which is right next to the pond across a levee. It's an easy 1-mile walk around the pond's oval levee. On the east side of the levee, birders can scan forests and grassy areas or train binoculars on the dry pond bottom. Strolling along the levee's west side, wide views of Beaver Lake unfold with possible sightings of bald eagles, osprey or waterfowl.

Neal promised the group would see some early migrating birds. Waterfowl will be most plentiful in November as ducks and geese make their way south through Arkansas, he said.

Right off the bat in the parking area birders watched a pileated woodpecker fly close by. Later on the levee, they watched an osprey and a bald eagle in talon to talon combat or play.

"Look at that," Neal hollered. "They're really duking it out."

The pond and levee sit on a 150-acre Game and Fish tract that includes the 30-acre nursery pond. Short trails meander through a small pine and hardwood forest next to the pond. The levee is open for birding, nature photography and easy, level walking. Fishing in the pond isn't permitted.

Game and Fish and the Army Corps of Engineers teamed up to build the Beaver Lake nursery pond in 1987. Since then, smallmouth bass, walleye, crappie, largemouth bass and even threadfin shad baitfish have been raised in the pond and released into the lake.

Walleye are a marquee fish at Beaver Lake these days. Walleye were native to the White River before the lake was built in the 1960s, but vanished after the lake filled. Years of raising and releasing walleye in the nursery pond created a new walleye fishery that thrives in the reservoir today.

Crappie were raised last spring and summer, said Jon Stein, Northwest Arkansas fisheries supervisor for Game and Fish. That resulted in 300,000 crappie fingerlings being released through the pipe when the pond was drained in late summer.

Next spring and summer, Game and Fish tentatively plans to raise bluegill and redear sunfish. Until then, songbirds, waterfowl and raptors have the nursery pond to themselves.

Joe Neal (right), Audubon field trip leader, is happy to share his vast knowledge of birds along with a joke or three. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Birders scan the sky on Sept 17 from the pond's levee. The fish-rearing pond is dry and covered with grass in fall and winter. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries staff fill it in the spring to raise game fish during summer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Bluebird boxes maintained by Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are situated around the pond levee. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Deer tracks are seen next to human ones at the pond. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

