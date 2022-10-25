Four killed, one injured in PB-area road crashes

Four people were killed in traffic-related crashes between Sunday morning and Monday morning on Pine Bluff-area roadways, according to authorities.

State Police were called at 4:25 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash and subsequent fire at the 32 mile marker exit ramp along Interstate 530.

Three individuals, their identities still unknown, died in the crash and fire, according to the State Police. A 14-year-old Pulaski County juvenile who was ejected from the vehicle when it hit a tree survived the crash. He remains in critical condition at a Little Rock hospital.

The driver of the vehicle had been traveling north on I-530 when the vehicle left the roadway, crossed the exit ramp, then hit the tree.

Troopers assigned to the investigation are attempting to obtain DNA evidence to be submitted to the state Crime Laboratory where identification of the victims will occur.

On Monday at 12:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 4100 block of South Camden Road, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Pine Bluff police went to the scene and found Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside southbound lane, according to a news release. An ambulance service and Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services attempted to treat Burrows before telling officers he had died.

Police say the driver who struck Burrows stopped and cooperated with officers. Witnesses told police Burrows was walking at or near the middle of the outside lane when he was struck.

No citations were issued and no arrests were made based on driver and witness statements as well as evidence, according to police.