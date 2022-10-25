Gunfire probed that
hit man in buttocks
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon that left one man injured.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of Elmore Road, on a report of a wounded person in a yard. Police then made contact with Gregory Williams, 18, who had been shot in the buttocks.
The report states that Williams' injuries were non-life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital.
Police attempted to investigate the crime scene but were declined entry. Summit Utilities were also present at the scene due to a gas line being struck by the gunfire.
No suspect information is available at this time.