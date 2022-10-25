DEAR HELOISE: I am a big fan of the column that was written by your mother. I wanted to share a handyman hint for the readers regarding when a light bulb gets separated from its metal threaded portion. I am sure this occurs in many households, as it has for me.

To fix the issue, I use a pair of rubber-handled needle-nose pliers, which should be a household item, along with a pair of good quality slip-joint pliers. First and foremost, make sure the power is off of the device, even if it takes a throw of the circuit breaker. Also, make sure to wear safety glasses in case there are bits of glass left.

Then, grab the needle-nose pliers, and after inserting them into the stuck metal base, spread them out so as to make solid contact with the metal on both sides of the pliers. Keeping pressure on the walls of the metal, start unscrewing the metal base until it comes out. Remember: lefty-loosey, righty-tighty.

Hope this makes sense to the readers. Best regards.

-- Robert Lipe, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Julie from Evanston, Utah, said she taped her grocery list to her steering wheel. I send a text message to myself on my cellphone, adding items as the days go by. I then have a complete list that I can take with me, which is good for any kind of store -- grocery, pharmacy, lumberyard, etc.

-- P.A. Almquist,

Marshall, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: I keep my organic peanut butter upright and dip past the oil to get what I need so I don't have to stir. I let the extra oil drip back into the jar before spreading. If the oil doesn't last, I add a little olive oil as needed to keep the peanut butter spreadable.

I keep a small amount of olive oil in a dropper bottle near the stove to use as needed for cooking. I got tired of dealing with the drips from the bottles. I keep the big bottle in the refrigerator so it will last longer. If I need it for a recipe, I take it out ahead of time.

-- Ann Thoughts,

Rolla, Mo.

DEAR HELOISE: I have to take injections at home, so here is a pain-free way to take them: Hold an ice cube on the area for about 15 seconds, wipe with an alcohol wipe, and then inject the needle. I hope this helps other people who are as squeamish as I am.

-- Donna, in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Although your salmon croquette recipe is a classic, to make them more tasty, I add 1/3 cup of minced onion, ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of dried parsley or cilantro, a dash of pepper and ½ teaspoon of salt. Instead of ¼ cup salmon liquid from a can, I add another egg and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice.

You can dissolve the baking soda in this, or not. I also just fry them in a pan. Yum!

-- Margaret,

La Mirada, Calif.

