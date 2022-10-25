Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after nine weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:44 a.m.
Cabot's Evion Jimmerson (20) evades Bryant's JT Allen (48) during their game Friday Oct. 21, 2022 in Bryant. .More photos at arkansasonline.com/1022bryant/..Stephen B. Thornton/Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

It was No. 1 against No. 2 last Friday night, and No. 1 prevailed as Bryant defeated Cabot by a final score of 24-10.

We only drop Cabot one spot to No. 3 overall in this week’s rankings (Pulaski Academy moves up a spot) after a strong performance against the team we like to call the University of Bryant.

The No. 1 team in each classification remains the same: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Joe T. Robinson in 5A, Arkadelphia in 4A, Prescott in 3A and Hazen in 2A.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Cabot
  4. Bentonville
  5. Conway
  6. Greenwood
  7. Little Rock Catholic
  8. Joe T. Robinson
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Greenwood
  3. Little Rock Catholic
  4. Benton
  5. Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Parkview
  4. Little Rock Mills
  5. Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Malvern
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Melbourne
  5. Centerpoint

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Carlisle
  3. Bigelow
  4. Mount Ida
  5. Marked Tree


