HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after nine weeks

It was No. 1 against No. 2 last Friday night, and No. 1 prevailed as Bryant defeated Cabot by a final score of 24-10.

We only drop Cabot one spot to No. 3 overall in this week’s rankings (Pulaski Academy moves up a spot) after a strong performance against the team we like to call the University of Bryant.

The No. 1 team in each classification remains the same: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Joe T. Robinson in 5A, Arkadelphia in 4A, Prescott in 3A and Hazen in 2A.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Pulaski Academy Cabot Bentonville Conway Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Benton Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Parkview Little Rock Mills Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Malvern Warren Harding Academy Star City

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Melbourne Centerpoint

CLASS 2A

Hazen Carlisle Bigelow Mount Ida Marked Tree



