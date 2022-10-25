Hogs enjoy laugher of exhibition game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two minutes and five seconds into Monday night's exhibition game in Walton Arena, Nick Smith led Rogers State 7-0.

The Hillcats -- an NCAA Division II team from Claremore, Okla. -- eventually caught and passed Smith, but the University of Arkansas cruised to an 83-49 victory.

"It was better than last year's exhibition game," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said, referring to Arkansas needing to rally from a 14-point deficit to beat East Central (Okla.) 77-74.

"All the flashy dunks and stuff, we had a lot of highlights," said Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

"But as far as free throws and stuff, we've got a lot to work on."

The No. 10 Razorbacks shot 59.6% (28 of 47) from the field and hit 7 of 18 three-pointers, but they were 20 of 37 on free throws. They had 16 turnovers, but 11 came in the first half when Coach Eric Musselman used all 13 scholarship players.

"I'd say just making better plays, safer plays, trying not to force it as much," Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black said of the improved ball-handling in the second half. "We just said we were going to try to make simple plays and let the game come to us a little bit easier."

Musselman drew a technical foul with 7:33 left in the first half with the Razorbacks leading 26-11 when he went onto the court, arguing a charging call on Makhel Mitchell that negated a basket.

"I thought Makhel did a great job running the floor on that possession and he's a guy [we're] trying to figure out a role [for]," Musselman said of Monday night's technical. "I thought we were on a big-time momentum swing and personally, I wanted him rewarded for running the floor like he did and then finishing as well.

"I'm in midseason form."

The Razorbacks liked seeing the fire from their coach, who also was called for a technical foul in Arkansas' European tour opener when the Razorbacks beat Valencia Seleccion 108-59.

"We're all like that, too," Brazile said. "I mean, obviously we try not to get technicals, but we've all got energy, and when he brings it, that just makes us want to bring it, too."

Black said Musselman's technical drew a good response from the crowd as well as the players.

"It gave us an extra boost," Black said. "I know they got two shots and the ball, but it gave us a lot of momentum and energy at the same time."

Joseph Pinion, a freshman guard from Morrilton, led the Razorbacks with 15 points off the bench and hit 4 of 6 three-pointers. He scored 12 points in the Red-White game.

"I thought Joseph played really well in the Red-White game. I thought that he played really, really well tonight," Musselman said. "We probably ran more plays for Joseph tonight than we did anybody that checked into the game, including our starters."

Smith, a freshman guard from North Little Rock, finished with nine points, but his hot start set the tone for the Razorbacks.

"Nick came out [of] the gate electric," Black said. "We need him to be aggressive like that every game. It got us going."

Musselman said he noticed during the pregame meal that Smith was playing close attention to video of Rogers State that was running.

"I thought Nick was ready to play," Musselman said.

Arkansas started five newcomers -- Smith, Black, Brazile, senior forward Jalen Graham and freshman forward Jordan Walsh.

Brazile is a transfer from Missouri and Graham a transfer from Arizona State.

Arkansas won its 35th consecutive exhibition game since a 76-71 loss to the EA Sports Midwest All-Stars on Nov. 14, 2003. The Razorbacks play their second exhibition game at No. 12 Texas on Saturday.

Walsh had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Razorbacks. Junior guard Ricky Council had 7 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds and Graham had 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Junior guard Sherwyn Devonish-Prince led Rogers State with 13 points. The Hillcats shot 30.2% shooting (16 of 53) from the field and Arkansas had eight blocked shots.

"We have a lot of length on defense," Black said. "We did a good job contesting everything."

The Razorbacks wowed the crowd with eight dunks, including a one-handed slam by Brazile with eight seconds left in the first half after Black made a steal, then fed him with an alley-oop pass

"I feel like you'll see a lot of that this year," Brazile said. "We do that all the time in practice. That was just kind of a normal thing. Next play, try to do it again."