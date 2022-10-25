Hogs turn to ‘shells’ for practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks worked inside the Walker Pavilion on a rainy Monday in their return from a bye week heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Auburn.

On the wettest day in Northwest Arkansas in weeks, the University of Arkansas worked in "shells," donning shoulder pads for the first time since a 52-35 win at BYU on Oct. 15.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC), which snapped a three-game losing streak with the win at BYU, will be looking to break a six-game losing streak to Auburn (3-4, 1-3), whose only wins have come at home against Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri.

Defensive backs Jayden Johnson, Khari Johnson and Myles Slusher participated in the workout in their normal practice jerseys, while cornerback Malik Chavis did not practice. Coach Sam Pittman said he hoped to have Chavis (head injury) and reserve center Marcus Henderson (ankle sprain) back at some point this week.

Otherwise, the Razorbacks are only without defensive backs Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop, who were lost for the season during the first two games.

"We had a good bye week," Pittman said. "I feel like we're healthy as we can be going into this game."

Pittman said the Razorbacks had to restore some physicality to their work after going without pads or helmets in three walk-throughs during their open week.

"We didn't do anything physically last week," Pittman said. "Well, we're gonna go in shoulder pads [Monday]. The entire day we'll go in shells.

"And that's been a big emphasis for us as a coaching staff. But we've got to go today. ... We have to have a lot of energy. We have to be involved big time in this practice as coaches. And I don't think it'll be a problem to be honest with you."

Because the Razorbacks have been more injury prone this season, Pittman thinks there's a fine line between backing off the players to reduce injury risks and making sure there's enough physicality at practice to gear up for the Tigers.

"Obviously we're conscious," Pittman said. "But if you start on a Monday and you get it revved up, and that has a lot to do with team meetings and position meetings and all those things. But we're aware of that, we are concerned about it. But most of the time our kids have done whatever we've asked them to do, and I think they'll be excited. It's Auburn. I think they'll be excited and have a good week of practice."

Eight out

The Razorbacks' 52-35 win at BYU on Oct. 15 made Coach Sam Pittman the first Arkansas coach to win his first eight games against non-conference opponents.

Arkansas has defeated, in order, Rice, Texas, Georgia Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Penn State, Cincinnati, Missouri State and BYU in non-SEC games since Pittman's tenure started in 2020.

Coach Lou Holtz held the record at Arkansas with seven consecutive non-conference wins to open his tenure, a streak that was snapped with a 10-10 tie against UCLA in the 1978 Fiesta Bowl. Holtz's teams did not lose a non-conference game until a 24-9 setback against No. 2 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl after the 1979 season.

End run

Sam Pittman said the coaching staff is trying to duplicate a lot of the same details they put in play when the Razorbacks closed last year with a 4-1 run after their bye week. The only loss in that stretch was a 42-35 setback at No. 2 Alabama.

"We're trying to do a lot of things similar to what we did last year in practice and the bye week, except last year we went ahead and practiced on Thursday, physically," Pittman said. "But I think any time you have some of the same players on your team that did it fairly well last year ... I think that always helps and helps the belief of, 'Coach isn't just up there blowing smoke.' We've done it before and have the opportunity to do it again. We need to, honestly."

Tube talk

The Liberty at Arkansas game scheduled for Nov. 5 will will kick off at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks will be facing their third first-time opponent of the season, following games against Cincinnati and BYU. Arkansas will be celebrating its homecoming game against the Flames, who are led by former Arkansas State and Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze.

Improved Paul

Redshirt freshman Christopher Paul is taking the third-most game-day snaps at linebacker behind the veteran duo of Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders and he's starting to rack up solid stats.

Paul is sixth on the team with 23 total tackles, and he's added 3 tackles for loss, a sack, a hurry, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"I think he'll just continue to get better," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's very talented. He's physical, can run. ... If he had problems, they would be just eye violations or some type of mental bust. But those are becoming fewer and fewer, which they will as a young kid gets to play more.

"I think he's going to be a really good linebacker for us because he can run, he's very, very physical and I think that's helped us. We're putting him in on third down right now because of Bump's situation a little bit, so it's certainly going to help us in the future and has helped us recently."

50-plus

In its last outing, Arkansas scored 50-plus points in a road win for the first time in 112 years.

The Razorbacks clobbered BYU late in a 52-35 comeback win on Oct. 15, marking the first 50-point outburst in a road win since a 50-0 win at Washington (Mo.) in St. Louis under Coach Hugo Bezdek on Nov. 5, 1910.

30 times 9

Auburn has scored 30 or more points in nine consecutive games against Arkansas with an 8-1 record in those games.

The streak started with the Tigers' 35-17 win in Fayetteville in 2013, and the the latest in the streak is last year's 38-23 Auburn victory in Fayetteville.

Auburn's lowest-scoring game in the span was a 30-28 victory at home in 2020, and its highest-scoring game was a 56-3 rout in 2016.

The Razorbacks' lone victory in the stretch was 54-46 decision in four overtimes in 2015.

The last time the Tigers didn't score at least 30 points in the series was in 2012, when the Razorbacks won 24-7 at Auburn under interim Coach John L. Smith.

In October

Auburn is 320-170-18 (.648) all-time in October, including 175- 37-3 (.821) at home.

In games played on Oct. 29, the Tigers are 11-7-1 with an 8-4 record against SEC teams.

Ex-Red Wolves

Arkansas will play the first of two consecutive games against teams guided by former one-year Arkansas State head coaches.

Auburn's Bryan Harsin led the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record and a Sun Belt Conference co-championship in his first year as a head coach in 2013.

Two years before that, current Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze led Arkansas State to a 10-2 record and its first Sun Belt title since 2005.