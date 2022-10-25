



Happy birthday (Oct. 25): You will acquire wisdom and specialized knowledge. Even so, you don't want to be put on a pedestal, nor should anyone be. Growth will occur through routine work on the ground.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If relationships are a push-and-pull dance, today you'd rather be on the "pull" end of things. You'd rather reel the other person in with your enchanting personality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being the old soul that you are, you're willing to accept that there are no perfect people and get on with the business of honoring those close to you for all the good and bad they bring.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You live this day as though it were a small lifetime, a microcosm in the universe that is your life. In this context, it's easy to see the peaks and valleys and know what you should focus on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Tend to the work at hand and you'll hone skills without being fully aware of why you'll need them or even what exactly they are. Don't worry too much about choosing the right road. The problems in front of you are the path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your eyes wide open because lucky breaks are coming your way. They take the form of need. Someone could use help. You may see glimpses of a secret pain. Seize the chance to reach out. It all starts with a connection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your self-esteem may fluctuate from hour to hour, but the decency of your character will not. You treat yourself and others with respect, which contributes more to your success than the moods that pass through like weather.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The thing that's stopping you is a belief. Pinpoint it. Get to know it. What is it saying? What's its tone? How does it keep its hold? You can unravel it, cut its hold on you and put something helpful, supportive and constructive in its place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Change is in order, and there's no need to make it a difficult process. Getting rid of the old baggage will happen in three easy steps: Open your hands. Let it drop. Keep moving.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You fear monotony the way some people fear spiders. And, like a web glistening in the sun, you can see it at a distance and avoid a sticky mess. You'll make efforts to spice things up with variety, entertainment and fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are focused on doing the right, appropriate and useful thing. Your friend is more focused on framing the action in a way that others will appreciate and reward. The magic lies somewhere between these two approaches.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set your intention. Conscious awareness changes everything. You'll recognize when something in you resists the very thing you say you want. You'll bring the unconscious to light.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Creating the outcome you desire depends largely on your ability to overcome psychological barriers. Have faith in your plan. If you're to make the long-term goal, you'll need to eschew short-term validation and status.

TRANSFORMATION MOON

The new moon in the sign of transformation asks, “Who do you want to be?” The eclipse emphasizes what’s needed to bring about the change. It’s an astral moment to highlight the many factors involved in the dance of becoming — environmental, relational, internal — all working together to launch the next phase.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The many looks of Katy Perry are indicative of her Scorpio water sign powers of shape-shifting transformation. Ever-certain of what matters, Scorpio has a way of keeping true to an essential core, whatever shape, color or stylistic vibe that package may change to on the whim of a moment. Perry was born under five psychic Scorpio luminaries. Venus, Uranus and Neptune are housed in adventurous Sagittarius.



