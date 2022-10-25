Hot Springs man dies in scooter crash

A Hot Springs man was killed in a crash Saturday night in Garland County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states Riley Caldwell, 60, was traveling north on Rosewood Street near an intersection, when his 2007 motor scooter left the roadway and collided with a culvert about 9:20 p.m.

Caldwell was thrown from the scooter. He was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Caldwell was pronounced dead about 9:40 p.m.

According to the report, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.