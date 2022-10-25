• Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, Calif., and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Va., face up to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to telecommunications fraud for placing thousands of robocalls in Ohio that told residents they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

• George Wallace, executive director of LGBT+ Center Orlando, said he canceled a sold-out drag queen story hour for children after receiving threats of violence from extremist groups who "could learn a lot from attending one of these events."

• Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus County, N.C., sheriff in 2018, resigned from his post weeks after he was suspended for calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired in an audio recording, his attorney announced.

• Dean Cheves, 63, a retired Foreign Service officer, admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl and exchanging lewd photos with a 15-year-old girl while he was stationed in the Philippines, prosecutors say.

• Dorothy Clements was arrested and charged with felony murder, or the accidental killing of a person in the commission of certain felonies in Virginia, and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities say ate a large amount of candy containing the compound that gives marijuana its high.

• Jeff Young, co-writer of the children's book "Dog on Board: The True Story of Eclipse, the Bus-Riding Dog," said his female black Lab-bullmastiff mix, which achieved fame in Seattle by riding to the park alone, died at 10 years old.

• Ploi Pirapokin wrote on Twitter that staffers at a ramen restaurant in Oakland, Calif., dressed as Power Rangers defended a woman who was chased and attacked by a man in an incident that police characterized as a domestic dispute.

• Daishiro Yamagiwa, Japanese economic revitalization minister, decided to resign over his relationship with the Unification Church following an investigation by the Liberal Democratic Party, according to The Washington Post.

• Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers leader accused of plotting an armed rebellion on Jan. 6, 2021, to keep former President Donald Trump in power, had his seditious conspiracy trial delayed after he tested positive for covid-19.