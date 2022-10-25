Voting for integrity

This is the most important election of our lifetime. I met someone today who did not know who was running for governor of our state--and she lives in my town.

Every vote counts, and we can't continue hiding and hoping things will be okay. Let's forget about political parties and vote with what people stand for, who they want to help, what they foresee as a future for our state and country.

The time is now to stand up for truth and honor. Please vote for those with the integrity to do so.

MARSHA HAVENS

Eureka Springs

Accept consequences

In his by-now tired and trite pro-abortion defense, Mr. Rod Neal states, "What seems to be missing is the consideration that the child can be unwanted and that its arrival can produce dire consequences for the mother and child as well as others, including taxpayers."

So, a couple makes a conscious, willing decision to engage in a certain behavior, and the consequences of this behavior wind up being something they did not want, but they do not want to be accountable for the consequences of their actions. Indeed, not only do they not want to be accountable, but demand that others (who had absolutely no say or part in the decision that resulted in the unwanted consequences) pay for these unwanted consequences.

In almost no other part of life in our society would this logic work for most folks. If I engage in behavior that results in being fired from work, I am responsible and accountable for the consequences. If I engage in behavior that results in a speeding ticket, I am responsible and accountable for the consequences. If bearing/raising a child is not desirable, please do not engage in behavior that will result in the conception of a child.

I break with many Christians when I say rape, incest and medical necessity need to be talked about, but most aborted pregnancies are not due to one of these circumstances. Now, I am well aware that taxpayers foot the bill for a lot of people's bad decisions in other areas of life, and while we may go too far in this area, erring on that side of helping others is better than the opposite mindset. Abortion is a wholly separate category, in my opinion.

You say allowing the murder of the child doesn't involve me; I will remind you of the truth of John Donne's words, that no man is an island, any man's death diminishes me, and the murder of an innocent child in the womb surely carries more consequences for mankind than a clod of dirt washed away by the sea.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Unsuited to the office

Why didn't the Republicans choose someone smart to run for governor? Sarah Sanders appeared to demonstrate cold fear of debating on television, perhaps fearing her Democratic opponent Chris Jones' superior education, wisdom, and experience would expose her lack of knowledge and experience. Further, it seems she remains unclear on what office she is supposed to be seeking (hint: it is not the presidency). She even runs an ad showing her own son's temper tantrum when not getting what he wants (perhaps the youngster was indoctrinated in schools outside of Arkansas?).

Our wonderful state continues trending upward, and needs an experienced and wise governor to lead, advancing that upward trend.

BYRDIE McSWAIN

Cabot

Would be catastrophe

Sarah Sanders promises to "phase out" state income taxes. The 19th Amendment to the state Constitution says if income taxes are eliminated, it will be virtually impossible to reinstate them. Sounds great, huh? But what Sarah and the Republicans won't tell you is that it will largely benefit people with inherited wealth, people with higher incomes, and corporations. (Then they won't have to worry about paying taxes to support education, health care, and law enforcement, because they don't think they should have to pay taxes for government services for the needy and those middle-income Arkansans.) No income tax means that those wealthy Arkansans will have their wealth protected.

This means when the state needs money, the Legislature will raise sales taxes, property taxes, and excise taxes (taxes imposed on specific goods and services at the purchase point, such as fuel, tobacco, alcohol; also health-related goods and services, tanning services, beauty goods and services, etc.). All of which will be applied on the front end and you will never see how much these taxes are, and all of which will have more effect on poor and middle-income Arkansans. The ramifications could be devastating to much of the population of Arkansas.

Please Arkansans, don't let this happen. It will be catastrophic for our state.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Ill-conceived reason

The rationale for voters to approve Issue 4 could be used for any other illegal social vice. Instead of making recreational marijuana legal, you could make prostitution legal and license and tax it as any other business. This would provide employment in all of Arkansas' towns and communities and spread the wealth to places not helped by legalized pot. This tax money could go to cancer research and support the police force and any other ill-conceived reasons for voters to support it.

Arkansas does not need any more mentally challenged, stoned, irresponsible morons and addicts impacting our streets and society and spending money for recreation at the expense of others. There is a finite amount of available money, and money going to recreational marijuana will take money away from businesses, families, and other uses.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs