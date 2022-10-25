Little Rock city board denies reappointment of Ward 1 candidate to housing authority board





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a special-called meeting Tuesday denied the reappointment of Kenyon Lowe Sr., chairman of the board of Little Rock's public housing authority.

Lowe is running for the Ward 1 seat on Nov. 8, and he was was up for another five-year term on the five-member board of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance. He'd served on that board since 2012.

Lowe's latest term expired Sept. 30.

The housing authority's board is self-appointing, but the city board must confirm appointments. In a recent interview, Lowe, 63, said a recommendation for his reappointment had been submitted to the city board.

City board members on Tuesday entered executive session at the outset of the special-called meeting to discuss the proposed reappointment.

Ward 1 City Director Virgil Miller Jr., who is currently facing Lowe as well as Herbert Broadway in the race for the Ward 1 seat on Nov. 8, recused himself following board members' return to open session.

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 said she was voting "present," saying she had no issue with the individual, referring to Lowe, but wanted some additional information.

Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson also voted "present" during the voice vote denying Lowe's reappointment.

No city directors could be heard voting yes.

