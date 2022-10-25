Miller County to restore old courthouse jail

TEXARKANA -- Miller County has received a $182,184 grant from the Arkansas State Historic Preservation Program to restore masonry work on the fourth and fifth floors of the county courthouse.

The county's original jail used to occupy the floors. The restoration aims to preserve the floors' 1939 historical look and integrity, County Judge Cathy Harrison said.

"This will be a historical restoration and it's intended to keep the historical look of both floors,"she said.

Harrison said she is looking for a local contractor to do the work, adding that the county will provide a 10% match to the grant. County officials are looking to have a bid on the project's work by the end of next month. Work could start by the beginning of next year.