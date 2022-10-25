NAACP holds 30th annual banquet

Nearly 400 people celebrated members of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP on Friday evening for numerous achievements during its 30th annual Dove Freedom Fund Banquet. The event marked the first time since 2019 that participants gathered in person for the banquet, held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Friday was also recognized as "Wanda V. Neal Day" in the city of Pine Bluff honoring Neal, president of the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP.

NEAL DAY

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented Neal with a proclamation for 30 years of "steadfast and immeasurable service" and for being a "seasoned leader who gets things done."

"Behind every good organization, behind every strong organization, there is a good leader," Washington said.

She described Neal as a "woman of faith" who is a "blessing to our community" with selfless dedication to family and friends and a contagious personality.

"She has never met a stranger," Washington said.

She added that Neal has served youth and loves them so much until they call her "Mama Neal."

State Rep. Kenneth Ferguson also presented Neal with a Senate citation honoring her for excellence in leadership throughout the community.

FEATURED SPEAKER

The keynote speaker, Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, was introduced by his wife, Letrece.

Focusing on the event's theme "This Is Power," Harris described himself as a messenger as opposed to being a speaker.

He quoted the late former U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who said, "Our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see... Will we rob them of their destiny? Will we rob them of their dreams? No -- we will not do that."

Power is a very illusive thing that can be found in the political, economic or social realm, Harris said. He shared that he deliberately chose not to address economic power because "money runs out" and "influence wanes" when it comes to political and social power.

"Power is work over time," Harris said. "It takes effort to produce real power."

The ancestors sojourned through generations carrying their hidden treasures, which Harris connected to being their stories and experiences. They recognized the significance of passing on their hidden treasures to the next generation so that it would be better off than the last generation, Harris said.

The audience listened attentively and responded audibly at times as Harris, a former professional football player, shared little known stories of two former coaches – Lee Hardman and the late Othello C. Cross, noted attorney.

Harris often asked the audience, "Can I get a witness?"

From 1962 to 1969, Cross was one of the most successful high school coaches at Townsend Park School and in the AA Division, according to Harris. The position of head football coach dissolved after integration but later became available. In 1972, Cross applied for the position but was passed over due to being a black man.

Harris said that Cross, who did not abide by this decision, "bore witness to the gifts" he possessed inside and sued the Dollarway School District. The judge made a particular ruling that concluded that the district would either have to hire him as head football coach or pay him an amount of money commensurate with what he would have earned if he had been hired in the position. Cross took the money and enrolled in law school, Harris said.

The speaker went on to recall the triumphs of Hardman.

"Dollarway High School hired a young football coach by the name of Lee Hardman," Harris said.

In 1982, a head football coach position opened at Dollarway High School. Hardman applied for the job but was passed up. He followed the path previously set by Cross by going through the federal court. Hardman ended up getting hired for the job, Harris said.

Harris recalled that it took some years for him to fully grasp the lessons he learned as a young man by Cross and Hardman. He asked Hardman why he fought and cared for some people who did not like him. He said that Hardman told him the fight was not about himself but about little Black boys like Harris.

"If my grandmother were here, she would say that we are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed," Harris said.

"How precious is the treasure inside of you! Don't you dare shrink back. Don't let people dumb down the destiny that's in you because they can't see your treasures," Harris said as the audience applauded.

He shared how he gained hope within despite being a young Black boy growing up on the west side of Pine Bluff. He would tell himself that "one day I'm going to make it."

"I couldn't tell people what I was thinking about because they would have thought that I was crazy," Harris said. "I'm going to make it because Othello Cross shared his hidden treasure with me. I'm going to make it because Lee Hardman shared his hidden treasure with me."

He also spoke on the power of words and how they can "heal, harm, help, humiliate and humble."

"We use words that are multiplied, magnified and amplified," Harris said. "When black people use black language to tell black stories, we nurture that undeniable hope on the inside of us. We have to share our stories."

GALA HIGHLIGHTS, AWARDS

The gala was accentuated by Frederick Price, a journalist with KTHV Channel 11, who served as the master of ceremony. Special greetings were given by Tommy Daniels, Arkansas State NAACP president; Makyah McCloud, Youth Council president; and Ebony Mitchell, Miss Arkansas 2022.

The invocation and blessing were given by the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church.

Classie Green recognized six individuals with NAACP awards in the following categories:

• Yvonne Humphrey -- Adult Member of the Year;

• Kymara Seals -- Civil Rights;

• Tina Owens -- Rev. H.O. Gray Community Service;

• Kaitlyn Peterson -- Youth of the Year;

• Tiffany Copeland -- Education;

• Rev. Jesse Turner -- Religious.

Janice Roberts announced that William Howell, the son of Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell, had received a $500 scholarship.

Neal presented Presidents Awards to Humphrey, Kylon Montgomery, Gloria Tillman, Michael Eubanks, Dorothy Oliver and Dr. Edith Hyman.

Pine Bluff Branch NAACP President Wanda V. Neal (left) and Barbara Dunn, Southeast Arkansas College's director of development, pose during the 30th annual gala. (Special to The Commercial/Kim Jones Sneed)

