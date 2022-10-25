• While Alec Baldwin has received support from several people, others found his tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins strange and exploitative. "One year ago today," Baldwin recently captioned an Instagram photo of Hutchins operating a camera. She was killed Oct. 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of "Rust," which the actor was producing near Santa Fe, N.M. The gunshot also injured "Rust" director Joel Souza. "Finish the heading. ... One year ago today what? Very cold," wrote user jim.ironchild. Some users stood up for Baldwin. "No matter how 'bad' of a person you are, the moment you take a life, you cross a line [whether] intended or not," user mr.luquis said. "I hope for peace for her family and for yours." Baldwin's post came weeks after he, fellow producers and crew members reached a settlement with Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, in the wrongful death lawsuit he filed this year.

• Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion, is on texting terms with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor. DeSantis attended a Green Bay Packers football game last month and spent part of the game texting with Brady, according to Michels, who told supporters in Wisconsin last week about their time together. "I took Gov. DeSantis to the Packer game at Lambeau Field," Michels told a gathering of the Lake Country Patriots, a conservative group, Thursday at a brewery in Oconomowoc, Wis. The New York Times was denied entry to the publicly advertised event but obtained a recording of Michels' remarks. "We're sitting there, you know, we're watching the game and all of a sudden, I look over and he's texting and he says, 'How do you spell Lambeau,'" Michels said. Michels continued: "I say, 'Who are you texting with?' He says, 'I'm texting with Tom Brady.'" Michels added, "I'm hoping that when I'm governor of Wisconsin, I can text Aaron Rodgers," the longtime Packers quarterback. What DeSantis and Brady were discussing by text, beyond the governor's location at that moment, remains a mystery. Representatives for Brady did not respond to requests for comment. A DeSantis spokesperson declined to comment.