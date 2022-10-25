Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Kane White, 24, of 364 Stockburger Lane in Winslow, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud. White was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Kylon Johnson, 26, of 3139 S. Mingo St. in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Abraham Velasco, 23, of 2412 Woodrun Trail in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape and kidnapping. Velasco was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Joshua Swanson, 35, of 531 Sundowner St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Swanson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Hunter Taber, 28, of 2355 N. Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Taber was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.