NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is in a transition time from warm water tactics to cool and cold water methods.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass with top-water lures early. Later in the day, use spinner baits or crank baits on breezy days or plastic worms on calm days.

Striped bass are biting between Rocky Branch and Starkey parks on shad or brood minnows. White bass have been caught in the Hickory Creek area on swim baits.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair crappie fishing with jigs or minnows over brush piles. Black bass can be caught shallow or deep. Top-water lures or plastic worms are good to use. Walleye are biting fair on deep-diving crank baits or nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight 25 to 30 feet deep along gravel and rock points and shorelines.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store said the top fly for fly fishing is a size 18 midge in red or brown. Size 12 woolly buggers are good to use. Olive or black are good colors. The river is low, creating good conditions for wade fishing. A 7X tippet is recommended for fly fishing in the low, clear water.

Small jigs in olive-orange or olive-peach are worth a try on light line. Small gold and red spoons are worth a cast. Prepared trout baits such as Power Bait are best for bait fishing.

Generation at Beaver Dam has been minimal, creating good wade-fishing conditions much of the day.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting in deep and shallow water on jigs or minnows. Use worms or crickets for bluegill. Black bass and catfish are slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said all fishing is slow. Try for black bass with plastic worms or crank baits.

Bella Vista

Robbie Towner at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting 2 to 6 feet deep on crank baits or jig and pigs at all Bella Vista lakes. Bluegill fishing is slow.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms rigged Carolina style. Ned rigs, top-water lures or square-bill crank baits are good lure choices.

Siloam Springs,

Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms rigged shaky or drop-shot style. Ned rigs may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with plastic worms rigged shaky or drop-shot style, Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with crank baits around brush, rocks or docks. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting cut bait or shad near the dam.

At Lake Tenkiller black bass are biting fair on jig and pigs or plastic worms around brush, rocks and along main lake points. Try for crappie with minnows or tube jigs around brush.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass are biting jig and pigs 15 to 25 feet deep along gravel banks mixed with rock. A small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is good to use 25 to 35 feet deep along gravel points or above tree tops at bluff ends.

A plastic worm or craw rigged shaky style is good to use. Try top-water lures early.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



