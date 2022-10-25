NWA outdoor activities

Eldridge wins Elite finale

Ronnie Eldridge won the Beaver Lake Elite Series end of season championship held Oct. 15-16 at Beaver Lake. His two-day total of 10 bass weighed 29.14 pounds. He weighed five bass on day one that weighed 10.46 pounds. Eldridge followed that on day two with five bass weighing 18.68 pounds. His day two catch was anchored by a 6.18-pound largemouth bass, which was big bass for the event.

Mike White placed second with 10 bass weighing 24.46 pounds. White had big bass on day one at 5.01 pounds. David Louks was third with 10 bass at 23.03 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with 10 bass, were : fourth, Curt Clark, 22.82; fifth, Jared Gobel, 21.21; sixth, Travis Harriman, 20.44; seventh, Steven Meador, 20.10; eighth, Kent Rogers, 19.96; ninth, Kirk McClelland, 19.91; 10th, Warren Edwards, 19.58

Walkers visit Eureka Springs

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren St.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Take and hike at White Rock

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Nov. 4 to White Rock Creek Falls on White Rock Mountain. The hike is six miles out and back There is an option to hike the 2-mile White Rock Mountain rim trail.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Mustermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net for information. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Cruise to see eagles

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will begin pontoon boat cruises Nov. 5 to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children age 6-12.. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Explore Logan Springs

Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter and The Nature Conservancy will host an outing and work session at Logan Springs Preserve near Siloam Springs at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10. All are welcome. Ozark Society membership isn't required.

Activities include a hike, picnic by the spring, lake or pond and invasive species removal. Car pooling will be at 9 a.m. across from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership Learning Center in Cave Springs. Or, meet at 9:30 a.m. at the preserve, 15300 Osage Hill Road in Siloam Springs. Bring lunch, work gloves and water. Tools will be provided.

Trails close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for limited permit deer hunts on certain days in November, December and January. Trails will be closed Nov. 16-20, Dec. 7-11 and Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Monument Trails Wolf Den and Karst loops, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream and Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.

Striper tags worth cash

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.