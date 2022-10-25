Off the Wire

BROADCASTING

Nantz to call last Final Four

Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991. Next year's Final Four will take place in Houston, 40 years after the University of Houston's run to the national championship game before it was upset by North Carolina State. Nantz attended the University of Houston and hosted Coach Guy Lewis' television show. The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network's NFL coverage, along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship. Eagle has been with CBS since 1998. Besides calling the tournament, he is part of the network's No. 2 NFL team. The 53-year-old Eagle is also part of Turner's NBA coverage and has called Brooklyn Nets games since 1995.

FOOTBALL

NFL looking into interaction

The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he is making his way toward the locker room. There is a short inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the player turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video posted by a reporter from 1340 AM Fox Sports appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room. According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association game officials are not allowed to "ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia."

Carroll: No Metcalf surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to the patellar tendon in his left knee but does not need surgery at this time, according to Coach Pete Carroll. "I know he's really anxious to try to make his way back and in his mind he wants to try to practice Wednesday," Carroll said on Monday. "I don't know if that's even possible. But he's still pretty sore today." Carroll first revealed the news about Metcalf during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, calling it a "great report," after the star wide receiver underwent an MRI. He said there is no expected timeline on when Metcalf would return. Later in the day, Carroll said since surgery isn't needed the recovery will be based on how quickly Metcalf can respond to the treatment he's receiving. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.

Harbaugh: Franklin 'ringleader'

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State Coach James Franklin acted as a "ringleader" when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin's claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh said Monday it wasn't the lack of a policy that caused a problem between the teams. A lot of heated words were exchanged and Michigan players reportedly said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game that the Wolverines won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15. "Like you saw, pretty clearly, that [Penn State players] completely stopped. They weren't letting us get up the tunnel," Harbaugh said. "And it just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms. And [Franklin] looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing." Franklin said there should be a policy in place to prevent teams heading to the locker rooms at the same time and suggested the need for some sort of buffer to separate the teams.

TENNIS

Alcaraz wins at Swiss

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday. Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return. The first Basel tournament since before the covid-19 pandemic was intended to be Roger Federer's hometown comeback on tour. But the Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury. The 19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Draper had a combined age of less than Federer's 41 years, and both were playing for the first time at Basel where he won a record 10 titles from 2006-19. The 45th-ranked British player broke Alcaraz's service twice and made just three unforced errors in the first set. Alcaraz raised his game in the second set and forced two service breaks without allowing Draper a chance. The victory was the Spaniard's first on tour since winning his first Grand Slam singles title, the U.S. Open, last month.