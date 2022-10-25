Officers in Floyd killing take deals

Defendant testifies

Trump not helpful

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A California billionaire known as an ally of Donald Trump used his testimony at his federal trial Monday to question Trump's leadership on foreign policy, saying the former president was clueless about the dynamics in the Middle East.

The defendant, Tom Barrack, is accused of using his "unique access" as a longtime friend of Trump to provide confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE's foreign policy and business interests. Prosecutors say that while UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, they were rewarding him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.

Barrack, the chair of Trump's inaugural committee, told a New York City jury that he considered Trump to be a "bold" and "smart" businessman, and backed his candidacy as a political outsider who "could be a good thing for the system." However, he testified that he later grew disillusioned because of Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric and other divisive positions he called "disastrous."

He said some of his clients in his private equity firm "were upset I was friends with the president."

Barrack said he made it a mission to sell Trump on encouraging the UAE and Saudi Arabia to align with Israel as a way to bring stability to the oil-rich region. He also worked behind the scenes to try to get the former president to drop the idea of a Muslim travel ban.

Barrack said there's an intense vetting process to assure that money managers don't have such conflicts of interest.

Barrack, 75, has pleaded innocent to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. His lawyers have denied he did anything underhanded.

The government rested its criminal case last week. Much of the evidence focused on emails and other back-channel communications between Barrack and his high-level leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prosecutors say those communications show how Barrack and his contacts strategized over how to win over Trump.

Barrack suggested Monday that there was nothing nefarious about his constant contact with UAE leaders while Trump was taking office. The interactions would have been a normal part of doing business with any country or government partnering with him in high-end real estate deals using state-owned investment funds, he said.

Barrack will continue testifying today.