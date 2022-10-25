100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1922

• The appearance of 12 masked beauties at the Gem theater this week has aroused speculation and interest as to their identity. ... The girls from the first class of the Gem theater "school for chorus girls," which Manager Loeb has started for the purpose of giving Arkansas girls an opportunity to prepare themselves for a stage career... The school will be a permanent institution, the beginners receiving their practical experience through appearing in connection with the regular chorus of trained show girls. Masks are worn by beginners to keep them from feeling stage fright.

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1972

FORT SMITH -- Federal Judge Paul X. Williams of Booneville has directed the destruction of several machines called "Diapulse" that were ordered by Arkansas physicians. Assistant United States Attorney Robert Johnson said in a complaint filed last month that the labeling on the machines failed to bear adequate directions for use. He described the machines as used for muscle relaxant purposes. Johnson said the omission of the labeling violated the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The machines were manufactured by the Remington Rand Division of Sperry Rand Corporation of New York City. Several physicians at Fort Smith, Fayetteville, El Dorado and Hot Springs had ordered the machines.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1997

• What's a prairie dog worth? Two to six years, Little Rock police say. Darline Jones, 38, and her son, Dennis Wayne Jones, 17, were arrested at their Alexander home in the prairie dog-napping of Digger, the Little Rock Zoo's resident rodent mascot abducted early Sunday from the zoo nursery. Digger, 6 months old and all of 3 pounds, is unharmed, though seemingly a bit weary from all the media attention he received Friday upon his return. An anonymous tip phoned to the zoo about 9:30 a.m. Friday led police to 687 W. Lawson Road in Alexander, where Digger was found.

10 years ago

Oct. 25, 2012

HOT SPRINGS -- National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs is the first hospital in Arkansas to use a mobile-device app to monitor women in labor. The app, called AirStrip OB, allows physicians to check maternal contraction patterns, dilation and both the mother and baby's heartbeats from their smartphones or tablets. AirStrip's technology connects to the hospital's various bedside devices, such as an EKG machine and fetal heart monitor and transmits the data to a smartphone or tablet. Additional patient data is also accessible, including nursing notes, vital signs and order results.