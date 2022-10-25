Ouachita County man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law

A Ouachita County man accused of shooting is daughter-in-law in the face on Friday is being held in the county jail.

Mark Heffernan, 66, faces charges of committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery.

David Pennington of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched the scene of the shooting on Fairview Road in Camden shortly before 7 p.m.

The officers said they spoke with a woman there who had been shot in the face and that she told them Heffernan, her estranged father-in-law, had shot her.

According to police, Heffernan said he had seen someone go into a trailer house that belonged to the woman and her estranged husband.

Heffernan said he warned the person in the trailer he was going to shoot and fired two shots from a .38 revolver.

Pennington said one of those struck the victim's face.

The woman was taken to a medical facility and has since been released.

As of Monday, Heffernan was at the Ouachita County Detention Center, awaiting bond.