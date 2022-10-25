Paragould police ID injured officer, provide more details after multiple violent crimes last week

Paragould police have identified some of the people involved in last week's string of violent crimes, they said Monday on Facebook.

The Paragould Police Department said previously it was investigating multiple violent crimes that took place on Oct. 18, including an officer being injured by gunfire, a fatal stabbing and the shooting of a juvenile.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Owen Mundy, who is now at home recovering from surgery, police said Monday.

Mundy was responding to a call about an unwanted person at a home in the 100 block of South Rocking Chair Road around 7 a.m. when he was shot, the department said.

He and another resident of the home were reportedly injured, and the suspect was found dead.

“At this time, it is unknown when he will be able to return to full active duty,” police said about Mundy.

He has worked for the Paragould Police Department as a patrol officer for four years, the department said.

The identity of the suspect and the other resident injured were not immediately released.

Just six minutes after the first incident, officers said they received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 18 ½ Avenue.

Greene County sheriff’s department deputies said they found Joseph Wesley III, 45, of Paragould dead there, with a knife wound.

The police department said Paragould residents 19-year-old Tiana Andrews and 20-year-old Angelina Brumbeloe were inside the home when the stabbing took place and were taken to the department for questioning.

Also on Oct. 18, around 12:30 p.m., an attempted robbery led to a minor being shot, police said Monday.

Police said they were told the boy who was shot had held a 47-year-old woman at gunpoint in an attempt to rob her in her carport in the 400 block North 5th Street.

Officers reported that, after a struggle, the boy’s gun went off and hit the ceiling of the carport. Then the woman’s 25-year-old daughter came outside and shot the boy, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Memphis. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said they are following usual protocol with Mundy's shooting by having the Arkansas State Police investigate it.

Investigations of the first two crimes were ongoing as of Monday.