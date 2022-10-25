PBSD employee files Title IX grievance

The director of student support services for the Pine Bluff School District filed a Level 3 Title IX grievance against the superintendent, claiming she was discriminated against based on gender after being asked to give up her athletic director position for other roles.

During a hearing Monday, Cheryl Hatley, an employee of the district for 39 years, said she received a $10,000 stipend while serving as athletic director for the district, in addition to other roles including Title IX coordinator and grievance hearing officer. A three-person panel appointed by state Education Commissioner Johnny Key heard the case. The panel was led by former Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Danny Knight, who lives in Sherwood. Brenda Dixon of Pine Bluff and Kenneth Turner of Bryant were the other officers.

Hatley testified that she gave up her AD role at the request of Superintendent Barbara Warren for other duties, and she asked if she could do so on condition of acting as an athletic coordinator, a role in which she would supervise current athletic director Billy Dixon.

Upon signing her contract in June, Hatley said, she agreed to an athletic program support stipend that she deemed to make her athletic coordinator. According to testimony, Dixon is paid a $15,000 stipend as AD, which is $5,000 more than Hatley argued she would have been paid for that role.

Cody Kees, a PBSD attorney who represented Warren, said Hatley's total salary is $107,296, a step increase from $104,484 during last school year.

Hatley, who represented herself, also accused Warren of retaliation by being moved out of her office in the district's central office on Pullen Avenue and into an office in the Trice Building of Pine Bluff High School, about 10 blocks south. Warren contended the move was so that student support services could be closer to students and PBHS was a more central location for the nine-campus district, and other positions including family and community engagement coordinator would be located in the administration office.

Hatley is seeking to have her office positioned at a "neutral and agreeable location that is effective with no risk and harm to students, families and myself," and "to agree to restore the specific responsibilities within the athletic department with a stipend that is comparable to my experience" or have her AD role restored. Warren said Hatley is paid mileage for her duties.

Hatley said in her testimony Warren announced that she would "continue in her wisdom" to support Dixon, who is also the PBHS boys basketball head coach. Hatley was named 5A-South Conference athletic director of the year for the 2021-22 school year, an honor of which Warren said she was not made aware.

"I honor her work," Warren said in closing comments. "I would have that she still be a support to Mr. Dixon."

Kees said Hatley's contract is still in good standing and has not been altered.

Knight said the panel's recommendation would be submitted to Key, who can either reject it, modify it or take it as given. A decision will be sent to the PBSD office, Knight added.

"A recommendation, hopefully, will be sent by the 31st [of this month]," Knight said.