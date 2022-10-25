Police: Lockdown at Central High School lifted

The lockdown at Central High School that was in place due to a nearby shooting has been lifted, Little Rock Police Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said just before 1 p.m.

12:40: Police: Shooting nearby puts Central High School into lockdown

A shooting near Central High School has put the school on lockdown, Little Rock police said.

“Nothing has happened at the school, they are just on lockdown because of the proximity of the shooting,” said Mark Edwards, a spokesperson for the department.

The communications director for the Little Rock School District did not immediately return a call from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More information on the shooting will be provided when possible, Edwards said.