PREP FOOTBALL: Wisdom joins elite company for Saints, Gregory piles up touchdowns for Mavericks

Eli Wisdom has had many outstanding games for Shiloh Christian as a three-year starter, but his stellar performance last Friday helped land him in elite company.

Wisdom accounted for 437 yards in total offense to lead Shiloh Christian to a 51-30 win over Farmington in a key 5A-West Conference game at Champions Stadium.

With that output, the senior quarterback joined former Nashville star A.J. Whitmore as just the second player in state history to pass for more than 7,000 yards and rush for at least 3,000 yards in a three-year span.

For his effort, Wisdom is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas.

Fort Smith Southside junior running back Isaac Gregory is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Wisdom displayed his ability again as a dual-threat at quarterback by throwing for 220 yards and rushing for 217 yards against Farmington and five total touchdowns. With the score tied at 30-30, Wisdom responded by scoring three rushing touchdowns over a 10-minute span to put the game out of reach.

His final touchdown came on an 89-yard run around right end with 4:13 left in the game.

"Something clicked in my mind and I said, 'I've got to take over,'" Wisdom said. "I give all the credit to my O-line and my receivers who blocked on the edge. On that last touchdown run, three of our guys laid licks on those Farmington players."

The win for Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0) sets up a showdown at Prairie Grove (7-1, 5-0) on Friday between two teams still unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play.

The number 5 seems agreeable to Gregory, who scored five touchdowns against Springdale Har-Ber after scoring five touchdowns the previous week against Rogers Heritage.

Gregory carried 29 times for 260 yards as Southside (3-5, 2-3) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit against Har-Ber to keep its hopes alive for one of the six playoff spots in the 7A-West. Gregory ran for two touchdowns, including a 59-yard sprint, and a 2-point conversion with under 10 minutes to play after Har-Ber began the fourth quarter leading 38-33.

Gregory went over the 1,000-yard mark last week when he rushed for 249 yards on 21 carries against the War Eagles.

Isaac Gregory FS Southside football 2022

