PREP VB: Rockwell, Fayetteville’s large senior class look to finish with another state title

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brooke Rockwell is one of the top hitters in the state, but Fayetteville volleyball Coach Jessica Phelan said that's just the start of what she's able to do for her team.

"She can score from anywhere, out of system, in-system," Phelan said. "That's an obvious strength for our team. Then two, I think she's very good at all the skills. Not only can she hit the ball, but she's great in serve receive and she can serve the ball and play defense. She's kind of the total package. On top of that, offensively, she's just dynamic.

"I think Brooke is quicker off the floor than about any hitter I've ever coached."

The 5-10 senior is one of several talented weapons for the Lady Bulldogs, who will enter this week's Class 6A state tournament as a favorite to win their third consecutive state title and fifth in the last seven years.

Having 14 seniors could work in their favor as the group focuses on playing for one another, Phelan said. But Rockwell is a definite weapon.

"I'd say our team feeds off the fact we have someone who can terminate the ball. If she's got a hot hand, her team finds a way to get her the ball. Having so many seniors, they have a lot of confidence in each other. We have a lot of confidence in Brooke collectively. She can score points."

She leads the state, per Max Preps statistics with 464 kills, averaging more than five kills per set. Rockwell ranks second on the team in aces (61), and that's among the top 10 in the state. She's also second on the team in digs (213). For her career, she has racked up almost 1,200 kills, 700 digs and more than 120 aces.

Phelan said even though setter Kennedy Phelan has multiple weapons to set to, she's always looking for Rockwell.

"It's almost like Brooke is Kennedy's security blanket," Jessica Phelan said. "She's chasing down a ball and she knows where Brooke is. Then it's like, 'I'm gonna chunk it to where Brooke is and we're gonna take a swing at it.'

"I think that's the unique capability that we have. We can turn balls that might be scramble plays for others, we can turn them into point-scoring opportunities. I think Brooke adds that factor for us. She can terminate balls."

Phelan said Rockwell is a person you want on your team from both a physical and mental standpoint.

"She's a good kid to be around," Phelan said. "She's that kid who has that glue factor for your team. In terms of personality, she doesn't get too rattled. She has this quiet confidence about her that people feed off of, too.

"We're certainly gonna miss her."

Rockwell will head to the West Coast after high school to play beach volleyball at Stanford.

Phelan said she has no doubts that Rockwell will be a perfect fit there, too, as both a student and a volleyball player.

"Stanford has that factor of, 'you gotta be a great athlete and a great student,' " Phelan said. "You're a total package deal. What a great opportunity ahead for her."

Rockwell said she can't wait.

"I'm very excited," Rockwell said. "As soon as I talked to the coaches and went on campus, I immediately fell in love with it. I felt like it was a great fit for me."

Fayetteville, ranked fifth in the latest Max Preps national high school volleyball poll, cruised through the 6A-West Conference during the regular season to the tune of a 16-0 mark and is 24-2 overall. Its only losses have come to Marymount (Calif.) in the Durango Classic in Las Vegas and to Liberty North, Mo., in another tournament.

Rockwell said she and her teammates are not taking anything for granted.

"I think it would mean everything to us to finish with a win for each other, everything we've worked for is for the final moment at state," Rockwell said. "For all of us to leave on the court after that would feel awesome."

The Lady Bulldogs open play in the state tournament at Rogers Heritage against today's Jonesboro-Bentonville West winner at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Phelan said she will stress to her team to concentrate on one match at a time.

"I think there's the factor of we talk about every year, you just have to trust the process," Phelan said. "You can't really focus on the end because then you miss the moment. As cliche as one day at a time sounds, that's how I feel like the next week goes for us even more so because they're so senior-laden. It is winding down, so let's cherish each day.

"Each day we get to be together is a gift. We don't take anything for granted, and I think we want to have a series of great days together, play hard and play hard for each other. For us, it's about that journey together."