Silver Dollar City adds craft area, housing, parking

Silver Dollar City, the Branson theme park owned by Herschend Family Entertainment, announced today a $30 million project to "include new guest offerings, enhanced benefits for employee recruitment and retention and parking, road and infrastructure improvements."

What that means is a $5 million new area scheduled to open during the 2023 season. The expanded Heartland Home Furnishings area will allow crafters to demonstrate the use of authentic, late-1880s equipment, such as dovetailers, lathes and saws, located through a nationwide search to replace what was lost in a 2021 fire.

"Guests will watch the craftsmen in a new highly designed and themed furniture factory," says park spokeswoman Lisa Rau. "The atmosphere will be airy with high ceilings, handcrafted wood surroundings and open spaces, but warm and cozy in appeal."

Also new will be an expanded Fried Fancies, including the addition of a 200-seat outdoor dining area next to a waterfall, along with the same popular funnel cakes and other family favorites, Rau says.

Behind the scenes, Silver Dollar City is partnering with the Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall, adjacent to the park. Construction begins this fall, and the new three-story, dorm-like project is scheduled to open in mid-2023. It will provide housing for participants in various student work programs including Silver Dollar City's growing intern program, Silver Dollar UniverCity.

Finally, Rau says, construction will begin this winter on a "significant project to improve the guest entrance experience into Silver Dollar City." The project includes an additional 1,200 parking spaces, improved entrances into parking lots, enhanced pedestrian access routes, and a new turn lane into the park. Management hopes to complete the work by 2024.

"These additions will enhance the time our guests spend with us," Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company, says in a news release. "Stay tuned as we continue to plan for the future."