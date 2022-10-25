Spa City man, 39, held on theft, drug charges

HOT SPRINGS -- A local parolee was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday night, accused of driving a stolen truck and possession of drugs.

Joshua Landon Stickley, 39, who lists a Randy Court address, was taken into custody shortly before 7:30 p.m. and charged with one felony count of theft by receiving over $1,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, involving meth and pills, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Stickley was being held an in lieu $8,500 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court. According to court records, he was convicted on July 7, 2020, in Montgomery County of theft of property over $5,000 and sentenced to six years in prison, but was later paroled.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officer Trey Smith spotted a maroon Chevrolet S-10 pickup in the area of Windy Hill and Ross streets and a check of the license plate showed it had been reported stolen.

Smith made a traffic stop on the truck in the 200 block of Windy Hill and made contact with the driver, identified as Stickley, and took him into custody without incident.

In searching the truck, officers reportedly found a small clear bag near the windshield, which contained 1.3 grams of what later tested positive for meth. They also found a backpack in the rear of the truck, which allegedly contained 29 buprenorphine pills and 14 clonazepam pills.

The affidavit notes that the truck was valued at $1,896 by the owner.