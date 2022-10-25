Steady flow of Arkansas voters turn out on first day of early voting

Arkansans on Monday started journeying to the polls across the state to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.

Pulaski County Election Coordinator Amanda Dickens said the pace of early voters "has been pretty steady here" on Monday, the first day of early voting.

"It's been a nice flow of folks, which is good," she said late Monday afternoon.

The Pulaski County Election Commission reported that 5,785 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, compared with 5,991 on the first day in the last midterm election in 2018. Dickens has said she expects about 55% of the county's 240,000 registered voters to cast ballots in the general election -- about the same percentage of registered voters to cast ballots in the county in 2018.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston's office has projected that 916,674, or about 51%, of the state's 1.7 million registered voters, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, similar to the turnout in the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections. A spokesman for Thurston's office said statewide early voting figures for Monday wouldn't be available until this morning.

For the general election, early voting runs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the secretary of state's office. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 7. Election day is Nov. 8.

With Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson barred from seeking reelection by the state's term limits amendment, Democratic nominee Chris Jones of Little Rock, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock are vying for a four-year term as governor.

Voters also will decide who wins the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Boozman, four congressional seats and a state Supreme Court seat currently held by Robin Wynne. They also will vote to fill 100 state House of Representatives seats and 35 state Senate seats and various local government offices, including county and city offices.

Voters will also determine the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana (Issue 4) and a proposal that would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session (Issue 1). They will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would require 60% of voters rather than a majority of them to vote for approval of a proposed constitutional amendment or proposed initiated act (Issue 2), and a proposal that would bar the government from burdening a person's freedom of religion unless the government can demonstrate that doing so furthers a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that interest (Issue 3).

Late Monday afternoon, Jones cast his early vote at the Pulaski County Regional Building in Little Rock. He was accompanied by his wife and three daughters, and visited with former Democratic Gov. Jim Guy Tucker.

"We started two years ago, and put in the hard work and visited all 75 counties and spoke to Arkansans across the board," Jones told reporters in front of a group of supporters. "They are ready to step up and they are ready for change, and Arkansans are truly choosing community over chaos."

On Monday, Sanders tweeted that "It's time to send a clear message that Arkansans are ready for a strong, conservative leader who will defend our freedom and empower our people," and she urged people to get out and vote.

At the Pulaski County Regional Building, some Little Rock voters said the governor's race, the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana and the Little Rock mayor's race are at the top of their minds.

Rosanna Bray of Little Rock and her son Ralph Bray of Little Rock said they voted for Jones for governor, for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for reelection and for the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Scott is jockeying with challengers Steve Landers Sr., Greg Henderson and Glenn Schwarz for a four-year term as Little Rock mayor.

Rosanna Bray, 57, said Jones is "talking about issues happening in Arkansas not just in [the] United States."

Ralph Bray, 31, said he voted for Issue 4 because he believes alcohol is a more dangerous drug than marijuana and that legalizing recreational marijuana "would help with crime."

"People are going to [smoke marijuana] and, if they're going to do it at least we know it's going to be safe," he said.

At the Faulkner County Courthouse in Conway, robot operator David Dixon said he voted for Sanders for governor because "I'm a Republican.

"The state income tax is a big deal," he said, referring to Sanders' aim to phase out the state income tax.

But caregiver Marilyn Nabors of Conway said she voted for Jones for governor and noted that Jones is educated, intelligent and connects with people.

"He is a peacemaker" Nabors said. "I think he's exactly what we need."

Dixon said he voted for Issue 4.

"Marijuana is not worse than alcohol," he said. "As long as you are not doing it on the job, I don't care."

Nabors said she voted against Issue 4.

"I just don't want people thinking it is an innocent drug. It is not. It is a stepping stone to higher addictive drugs," she said.

Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter said late Monday afternoon that the pace of early voters to the polls had been "slow and steady."

She said she expects about 52% of the county's registered voters to cast ballots in this year's election, about the same percentage as in the last midterm election in 2018.

In Benton, Floyd Masoner of Benton, who is retired, said he voted for Sanders because "she is the best one, plus she is a Republican."

Sanders has experience in Washington, D.C., working as the White House press secretary for former Republican President Donald Trump, he said.

Olivia Throgmorton of Benton, who is studying nursing at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said she voted for Sanders for governor because Sanders is a Republican.

She said she voted for Issue 4 because she believes recreational marijuana would help people with things such as pain, anxiety and cancer.

Masoner said he voted against Issue 4 because "I don't believe in smoking dope."

"I think recreational marijuana is going to do more harm than it's going to do good," Masoner said.

Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said late Monday afternoon that "I'm tickled with the turnout so far" on the first day of early voting.

Curtis has said he is projecting 62.5%, or 49,165 of the county's 78,664 voters, to turn out in the general election.

In separate announcements Monday, the Family Council Action Committee reported that 64 Republican state representatives issued a written statement opposing Issue 4 and the Senate Republican Caucus reported that 27 Republican senators are opposing Issue 4.

The House includes 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats. The Senate includes 27 Republicans, seven Democrats and an independent.

In their statement, the 64 state representatives said "Issue 4 actually creates a marijuana monopoly for a small group of investors in our state constitution, and it ties the hands of your state legislators when it comes to regulating marijuana businesses.

"We encourage our constituents to VOTE NO on Issue 4," they said.

Calling Issue 4 "a gateway to the use of drugs,'" the Senate Republican Caucus said in a written statement that "We as the Republican Senate Caucus stand in firm opposition to Issue 4.

"Recreational marijuana will change our state as we know it," the Senate Republican Caucus said. "We are urging the people of Arkansas to vote no on Issue 4."

Benton County Election Administrator Dana Caler has said she expects about 50% of the county's registered voters to cast ballots in the general election because voter turnout in the county had averaged about 50% of registered voters in midterm elections. She said Benton County has 181,375 registered voters for the general election.

According to information from the Benton County Clerk's office, there were 3,669 votes cast Monday. In 2018, 4,035 votes were cast on the first day or early voting.

Washington County Election Commission Director of Elections Jennifer Price has said "we are planning on anywhere from 55% to 60% voter turnout," and the county has 142,730 registered voters for the general election.

Voter turnout was strong and steady Monday, Price said, with more than 300 votes cast in the first 90 minutes of early voting.

"If they keep up that pace, we'll match what we did in 2018, which is the last comparable election," Price said.

According to information from Washington County, there were 2,769 votes cast Monday. There were 2,981 votes cast on the first day of early voting in 2018, the most recent non-presidential election year.

Sebastian County Clerk Sharon Brooks said turnout in that county was "very steady" throughout Monday. By mid-afternoon, the county had seen 1,162 votes cast at the county's six vote centers, Brooks said.

Crawford County election officials reported a small "programming error" early Monday that didn't affect any votes cast.

Bill Coleman, chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission, said the party affiliation of candidates didn't initially appear on the screens of the ExpressVote voting machines. Coleman said the omission was brought to the attention of election officials by a number of voters.

"That's been corrected," Coleman said Monday afternoon. "There were some people who wanted to vote a straight party-line ticket and didn't know which party the candidates in some races were in. We do have sample ballots at each location, and poll workers were able to assist any voters who needed the help."

Coleman said the omission of the party affiliation will not have any effect on counting the votes.

Other than that, Coleman said voting in Crawford County was "pretty consistent." He said the county had seen about 650 to 700 voters in the two vote centers by late afternoon Monday. He said he didn't have numbers from past elections to compare to the 2022 turnout.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Sissom and Mike Jones of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.