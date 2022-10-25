Stretching it out

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will come off their bye week and start a finishing five-game stretch without a coach-inspired theme as of now, Coach Sam Pittman said at his weekly news conference on Monday.

The University of Arkansas capped last year's 9-4 season with a 4-1 final stretch tied together by the "B" theme engineered by Pittman, punctuated by a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Pittman spent some time last week thinking about a different unifying theme to close this season but it's either been tabled or rejected altogether after he consulted with team captains Dalton Wagner, KJ Jefferson and Bumper Pool.

"I had some stuff and I ran it by Dalton and KJ, and they both bit on it pretty hard," Pittman said Monday. "Then I ran it by Pool, and he thought it was cheesy. So we pretty much ... we're not doing it right now. If we can get a win, maybe we'll do something else.

"I had something I was interested in, and two out of three said OK, but Bump said it was too cheesy, so I just dropped it."

The Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are a slight favorite over SEC West opponent Auburn (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday. The teams will battle to stay out of the SEC West cellar, which the Tigers shared with LSU last season with matching 3-5 records. Arkansas was a game better at 4-4.

Auburn has won six consecutive games in the series dating to the Razorbacks' 54-46 victory in four overtimes on Oct. 24, 2015.

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin, who is 9-11 in two seasons, survived an offseason internal investigation into his program, but he seems unlikely to return for a third year with a change of athletic directors.

"I think they're playing really hard," Pittman said when asked about the "noise" at Auburn.

"It's Auburn, we haven't beat them since I've been here. We're 0-2 against them.

"For them to come back after being down 21-0 the last game against Ole Miss, and come back and make that a close, good football game on the road, I think it says a lot about their coaching staff, and the kids still believing in them and playing extremely hard."

Harsin said Monday that the Tigers have a lot of potential to get better coming off their bye week, which followed a 48-34 loss at Ole Miss.

"And that's the great thing," he said. "That's the motivating thing: We come back in, you're disappointed, but you really start to dive in, too. You make it factual, like, what happened? It's all fixable. Right?

"Those things are fixable. When you don't have great effort and when guys quit or give up, that's a problem. Because that's bigger than a scheme. That's bigger than a coaching point. ... You don't see that. You see guys digging in."

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said the Tigers' road effort at Ole Miss made him think the season can turn around.

"I think we saw that at Ole Miss," Shenker said. "I mean, we could've easily given up in that game, but we fought back and made it a really good ball game and should've won the game. So yeah, there's no quit in the team."





Arkansas is a favorite at Auburn for the first time since 1998, when, as a 2 1/2-point favorite, the Razorbacks logged a 24-21 victory for their first road win on the Plains. Arkansas has since won at Auburn four other times, in 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2012.

The Razorbacks expect to have back several players who missed the win at BYU or were injured during that game on Oct. 15.

Most of them are members of the secondary, which has taken injury blows almost weekly since losing preseason All-America safety Jalen Catalon in the opener.

Additionally, Jefferson, who did not throw last week while dealing with a sore shoulder, and other veterans like linebackers Pool and Drew Sanders and receiver Jadon Haselwood, should be healthier after getting rest during the bye week.

Pittman said defensive backs Khari Johnson and Jayden Johnson would practice Monday, while nickel back Myles Slusher and cornerback Malik Chavis will be monitored closely.

"We're going to look at Slusher today in indy [individual drills] and see how well he can progress or how much better he is," Pittman said. "We feel like he's going to be fine. Khari will be back and hopefully we can get Malik back no later than [Tuesday]."

Slusher has been out with calf problems since the Hogs' 49-26 loss to Alabama on Oct. 1. Johnson and Johnson both went out in the 40-17 loss at Mississippi State with apparent head injuries and did not travel to the BYU game.

Chavis started against the Cougars but came out after suffering a blow to the helmet in the first quarter.

Safety Latavious Brini has been playing through an ankle injury for the last several games.

Offensive linemen Ty'Kieast Crawford also returned on Monday, while reserve center Marcus Henderson will likely need another day or two to return from a high ankle sprain, according to Pittman. Neither player made the trip to Provo, Utah.

The Arkansas secondary has battled through coverage and tackling issues much of the season while rolling through healthy and semi-healthy options.

"Obviously, getting who might be a one on your team, who you think is one of your better players back not only just physically out on the field, but it helps you as a play caller, because you've seen them do it before," Pittman said. "You trust them a little bit more with guys you've seen than the hope of 'I hope we do it well.' So each game's a lot about matchups and how do you match them."