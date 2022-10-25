Sullivan proving to be a hard-running Bison





Carlisle's undefeated start to the season may have come as a surprise to many across the state but not to its players.

Having gone 1-10 in 2021, the expectations for what Carlisle would achieve this year weren't high. But a revamped offense, with running back Jason Sullivan at the heart of it, has the Bison 7-0 (4-0 2A-4) and playing for a conference title with two regular-season games left.

Sullivan has been a workhorse for Coach Caleb Shock's offense this season. His performance Friday night against Baptist Prep might have been his finest yet.

The senior rushed 14 times for 273 yards and 5 touchdowns, earning his Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors for the performance.

"He just keeps getting better," Shock said. "... His cuts are really good, he does a really good job setting blockers up and he's just hard to tackle. He's strong. He's worked really hard this offseason and even [during the season], to keep adding strength and take care of his body. He does a good job with that, and it shows his performances on Friday nights."

Shock said the Friday's display wasn't out of character for Sullivan, who is among the state's leading rushers. Rather, it's just the latest game like many of his others.

"It's more of a testament to his consistency," Shock said. "I mean, it's just the same stuff that he's been capable of [all season]."

Sullivan has rushed for over 100 yards in all seven of Carlisle's games, each of which the team scored 40 points or more. Friday's game against Baptist Prep was the third consecutive game that he passed the 200-yard threshold.

He rushed for 1,140 yards last season but did so with his shoulder injured, and frequently dislocating during games, for a large part of the season. A January surgery has helped Sullivan to take the next step with the worry of re-injuring his shoulder in the past.

"He's healthy. Last year. He just wasn't healthy," Shock said. "... Last year, I think he wasn't real confident because he was constantly worried about taking the wrong hit, or landing the wrong way and his shoulder coming out of place and having to go on the sideline and reset it. And now, he's not worried about that. He's running pretty fearless."

Shock and his staff looked to revamp their offense over the summer, and Sullivan has been the biggest beneficiary of the change.

The Bison wanted to turn away from smash-mouth football and play a more spread out game, while keeping the same blocking ideals they've always used. And it's working out with Sullivan averaging 16.2 yards per rush this season.

"I think our guys up front do a really good job of trying to get to the second and third levels on blocks," Shock said. "Our [offensive] line doesn't just block for a second and stop to watch him. They block all the way through the play. And so, whenever he gets to 8 yards on a run, he's still got guys trying to get out in front of him and block for him."



