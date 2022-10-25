Three-judge panel dismisses part of lawsuit over Arkansas’ congressional redistricting

A federal complaint filed last March claiming that legislative redistricting that split Pulaski County's Black population into three separate congressional districts violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was partially dismissed Monday by a three-judge panel that included two federal judges from the Eastern District of Arkansas and one judge from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The partial dismissal was in response to the state's motion to dismiss the complaint, which was filed in April and was subject to a hearing in June.

Plaintiffs in the case claimed that by dispersing some 23,000 Black voters from the 2nd Congressional District and dividing them between the state's 1st and 4th districts, the Legislature deliberately employed a method known as "cracking" to reduce the influence of Black voters in Pulaski County, replacing them by drawing virtually all-white Cleburne County into the district. The plaintiffs accused the state of violating the U.S. Constitution, the Arkansas Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting Black voting power and influence through the newly drawn map. The plaintiffs are Pulaski County residents Jackie Williams Simpson, Rep. Denise Ennett, Wanda King, Charles Bolden, Anika Whitfield and Sen. Linda Chesterfield.

Monday's ruling removed Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state of Arkansas as defendants in the matter -- leaving Secretary of State John Thurston as the sole defendant -- and ruled that claims the new map violates the U.S. Constitution Article 1 Section 2, the 1st Amendment and the Privileges and Immunities Clause of the 14th Amendment had failed "as a matter of law." Those claims were dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they cannot be refiled.

The court ruled that the plaintiffs have 30 days to submit new evidence to support the claim that splitting Pulaski County's Black population among three districts was racially motivated under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The ruling was written by 8th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge David Stras, who, with Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall and U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., make up the three-judge panel overseeing the lawsuit.

In his opinion on Monday, Stras wrote that at the center of the complaint are the claims of vote dilution, saying the theory behind those claims is that the new congressional map denies Black voters "the opportunity to participate effectively in the process." But, he wrote, based on the evidence cited in the complaint, it could not be determined that the Legislature intended to discriminate against Black voters, which he said the federal courts have authority to address, or if the intent was to serve political goals, which he said "present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts."

Stras acknowledged that redistricting "is a politically charged exercise" and said although there were a number of claims made in the complaint, they weren't supported by sufficient factual basis for the court to proceed on three of the counts. He said more evidence would be needed on the remaining counts to demonstrate the Legislature's intent was racial discrimination.

Richard Mays of Little Rock, the attorney who represents the plaintiffs, said Monday that he was surprised by the decision on the Voting Rights Act claim of racial discrimination but happy the court had allowed time to buttress the claim with more evidence.

"I thought the court came very close to saying we had stated a claim," Mays said. "I thought we had ... I thought they all thought it was a close call and that, in my opinion, is why they allowed us to have 30 days within which to file an amended complaint."

He said he had thought the claims alleged in the complaint had sufficiently laid out the case that the Legislature had deliberately redrawn the four Congressional districts in such a way as to hamper the ability of Black voters to have "a meaningful opportunity to participate" in the electoral process "by gerrymandering them off into these other two districts," but he said he thought the panel believed that could have been stated more strongly than it was in the original complaint.

"I think we can," he said. "I think we can meet the requirements that they have put in here. I just think it's kind of a shame that we have to do that, that the law has become so narrow in what you can claim. For the right of people to vote, especially minorities who have been subject to discrimination since the nation was formed, I think it's a shame that we have to jump through so many hoops to get the right to vote or to vote in a meaningful way."

Two candidates, Democratic nominee Quintessa Hathaway of Sherwood and Libertarian candidate Michael White of Little Rock, are vying to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Little Rock Republican who has held the office since 2015. Although a decision in the case won't affect the 2022 election, both challengers said once a final ruling is made it will have far-reaching effects.

Hathaway was unequivocal in her opinion that Monday's decision "was wrong," calling the redistricting map that came out of the Legislature "a direct violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965." She said if the court still fails to overturn the congressional map after considering an amended complaint in the matter, it should be appealed to the 8th Circuit. She noted that Arkansas is the only state remaining of the former Confederacy that has never elected a Black candidate to Congress.

"Discrimination is happening, and it's high time for Arkansas to get it right," she said. "The direction we're going puts voter suppression on the front line ... women's rights, reproductive rights, education, everything that is meaningful to American democracy is on that ballot."

White said it is important to elect honest, ethical people to office for a variety of reasons, one of which is redistricting.

"Ultimately, we get the government we deserve," White said. "We're going to come up with another one of these in 2030 and we need to make sure we have honest and ethical people who will approach redistricting fairly."

Amanda Priest, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Rutledge "is pleased the court recognized the lack of evidence and dismissed the suit in part."

A spokesperson for Hill's campaign did not respond to a request for comment by press time.